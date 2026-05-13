Sky Eye Network Success: DTMK Drone Innovations Targets Growth in Real Estate and Agricultural Drone Services

DTMK Drone Innovations is expanding into agricultural spraying and inspections after building revenue through real estate drone photography in 2024.

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DTMK Drone Innovations , founded by Don Houde, is pursuing new growth opportunities in drone-based services, including agricultural spraying and commercial inspections. The company, which joined Sky Eye Network (SEN) in March 2024 after attending Drone Command Live , has quickly moved from concept to execution by building revenue streams in real estate photography while preparing to expand into additional verticals.Before attending Drone Command Live, Don described his professional life as “completely mundane and methodical,” dominated by financial uncertainty and a lack of control over his future. His decision to join Sky Eye Network was driven by the opportunity to create stability and take ownership of his career path. “I want stability and I wanted to control my own destiny and future without the ability to rely on somebody else’s product or regurgitating old policies and procedures and ways of doing things,” Don said.Real estate has been the company’s most consistent source of revenue, but Don has also begun developing agricultural spraying services, with five verbal contracts in negotiation. “Starting to increase financial profitability is coming, but having the tools to do the job is half the battle,” Don explained.Looking ahead, DTMK Drone Innovations is also fielding requests for mapping, construction surveying, time-lapse projects, and commercial roofing inspections. Don credits the Sky Eye Network community for providing the mindset and support needed to move forward. “The positivity that comes out of the Sky Eye Network family, any ability to lift you up to change, not only your mindset, but to view the world as potential versus adversarial,” he said.For Don, one defining moment was realizing he had been paid for drone work that directly added value for a client. “When someone asks you for a solution to a challenge or need and having the ability to provide that for someone is a proud moment for me,” Don shared.His advice to other entrepreneurs reflects his own determination: “Do not give up. Persevere through continuously follow through in your words and actions which will speak volumes for your company for your business contacts.”DTMK Drone Innovations provides professional drone services, specializing in real estate aerial photography and videography, with expansion into agricultural spraying, commercial inspections, and mapping. Founded by Don Houde, a graduate of Drone Command Live trained by The Drone Boss and a member of Sky Eye Network, the company is committed to innovation, perseverance, and delivering measurable value to clients.For more information, visit https://dtmkdroneinnovations.com

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