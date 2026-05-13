Sky Eye Network Success: Summit Aerial Services Achieves Growth in Commercial Video and Aerial Photography

Summit Aerial Services specializes in commercial video and real estate photography after Chris Jew transitioned from IT into drones in 2019.

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Aerial Services , founded by Chris Jew, has emerged as a thriving drone services company in the competitive Bay Area, specializing in commercial video, real estate, and architectural photography. Chris launched the business in 2019 after attending Drone Command Live and joining Sky Eye Network (SEN), making a career shift from IT consulting into the drone industry.Before starting Summit Aerial Services, Chris managed a successful IT consulting business but faced long hours, stress, and little flexibility to prioritize family. “Just too much stress managing IT infrastructures for small businesses. I was constantly worrying about losing customer data or security breaches and potential legal ramifications” Chris explained.Since transitioning into drones, Chris says life has become “much more peaceful,” allowing him to focus on both business growth and family responsibilities. The flexibility of his drone business enabled him to step away when needed to care for loved ones, something he emphasizes as a key benefit of the career shift.Summit Aerial Services has experienced strong financial milestones. His best month to date has reached $51,508.05, driven primarily by commercial video projects.Looking ahead, Chris is planning to expand further into real estate and architectural photography. “How rare is it for a person in their 30's to start a new company, change jobs completely with no schooling, undergo a pandemic, and still make money and live comfortably in somewhere as competitive and expensive as the Bay Area?” Chris reflected.His advice for other entrepreneurs and Sky Eye Network members is rooted in humility and generosity: “Don’t compare yourself with what others are doing. Don’t think that the steps provided in the Sky Eye Network portal are beneath you; give it a try and see what can happen. Be kind to everyone and go out of your way to be generous. Money is not everything, so don’t be greedy.”Summit Aerial Services provides professional drone services across the San Francisco Bay Area, specializing in commercial video, real estate, and architectural photography. Founded by Chris Jew, a graduate of Drone Command Live trained by The Drone Boss and a member of Sky Eye Network, the company delivers creative, high-quality aerial solutions tailored to client needs.For more information, visit https://www.flywithsas.com/

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