AAPI History Museum Announces First Anniversary Reception at Brown University

An evening of leadership, community, and women’s impact in AAPI history, with opening remarks by Brown University President Christina H. Paxson

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AAPI History Museum , the nation’s first museum dedicated to Asian American and Pacific Islander history, will host its First Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. at Brown Faculty Club. The event will gather educators, civic leaders, philanthropists, and community members to mark a year of groundbreaking programming and to invest in the museum’s next chapter of cultural preservation, education, and civic storytelling.“This year’s program centers on women’s leadership because so much of AAPI history, our advocacy, caregiving, organizing, and cultural stewardship, has been carried by women,” said Jeannie Salomon, Founder and Executive Director of the AAPI History Museum. “As we mark our first anniversary, we’re celebrating that legacy and raising support to ensure these stories are preserved, taught, and shared with the rigor and visibility they deserve.”This anniversary arrives at a moment when universities and communities are grappling with urgent questions of safety, belonging, and how we hold one another through grief and uncertainty. In that context, the AAPI History Museum’s first anniversary is both a celebration and a commitment: to public history that strengthens community, to learning that is anchored in care, and to leadership that expands what is possible.The program will center on Asian American leadership, with a special focus on the evolving role of women in shaping AAPI history and the future of civic life. The evening will include cultural dance performances, a keynote address, and intimate fireside chats exploring the intersection of heritage, gender, and power. One conversation will focus on justice and civic power, featuring Bethany Li and Raj Vaswani, both attorneys advancing social justice. A second conversation will focus on care, resilience, and community healing, featuring Dr. Michi Fu and Dr. Donna Demanarig, Asian American psychologists whose leadership has made transformative contributions to the field."The Asian American Psychological Association's (AAPA) Division on Women's (DoW) Digital HerStory project has been highlighting the voices of AAPA's feminist leadership and believes preserving such stories is an important legacy to benefit generations to come," says Michi Fu, Ph.D., Professor of Clinical Psychology at Alliant University and former Board Member of the Asian American Psychological Association. "The AAPA/DoW Digital HerStory project is excited to collaborate with the AAPI History Museum for its first anniversary celebration by offering a sneak peek of our oral histories project during a fireside conversation focused on leadership in practice."“At a time when Asian American communities are confronting renewed attacks on our safety, dignity, and belonging, remembering and honoring our history is not optional—it is essential,” said Bethany Li, Executive Director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund. “Institutions like the AAPI History Museum help us understand how past struggles inform the challenges we face today, while reminding us of the resilience, leadership, and creativity that have always sustained our communities. By preserving and teaching these stories, we equip the next generation with the knowledge and inspiration they need to build a more just and inclusive future.” Brown University President Christina H. Paxson will deliver opening remarks.The First Anniversary Reception will serve as a tribute to the scholars, trailblazers, artists, and community builders who have helped establish a new public home for AAPI history in Rhode Island and beyond. Guests will have the opportunity to connect with the museum’s mission and support the work ahead, ensuring that AAPI stories are preserved, taught, and carried forward for generations.Event Details• What: AAPI History Museum First Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser• When: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 5:00–9:00 p.m.• Where: Brown Faculty Club | Providence, RITickets/Support: https://aapihistorymuseum.org/first-anniversarycelebration-fundraiser/ About the AAPI History MuseumThe AAPI History Museum is the first museum in the United States dedicated to the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the museum is committed to preserving and sharing the diverse stories of AAPI communities and advancing a more inclusive understanding of American history.Media ContactJeannie Salomon, MBA, YT200jws@csebri.orgCultural Society - csebri.orgAAPI History Museum - aapihistorymuseum.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.