Avid + BlastWave Partner to Modernize Data Center Controls with Deterministic PLC Performance and Reduced Cyber Exposure

WINSTON-SALEM, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avid and BlastWave today announced a strategic partnership to help data center operators modernize legacy BMS and EPMS environments with deterministic PLC-based control and built-in cyber risk reduction.Data center infrastructure is scaling faster than legacy control platforms were designed to handle. Aging BMS/EPMS systems increase operational risk—especially during switching and recovery events—and create cyber exposure as sites become more connected.Avid and BlastWave provide a modernization path that reduces both operational and cybersecurity risk while keeping mission-critical environments online.“Operators need deterministic performance, repeatable recovery, and a modernization plan that doesn’t disrupt uptime,” said Gordon Bordelon, COO at Avid. “With BlastWave, we’re delivering modernization with cyber risk mitigation built into the approach.”“Our partnership with Avid Solutions transforms how data center operators approach the inevitable need for modernization. By combining Avid’s PLC-based control expertise with BlastWave’s ability to 'cloak' sensitive OT assets, we are proving that you don’t have to trade operational agility for security—you can achieve both in a single, seamless upgrade path”, said Stephen Gallagher, VP at BlastWave.What This Partnership Delivers• Deterministic PLC-based control modernization for BMS/EPMS• Improved reliability during switching, recovery, and expansion events• Reduced vendor lock-in and stronger lifecycle stability• Cyber risk reduction during phased upgrades and migrations• Improved visibility and control over remote access and connectivity pathwaysAvailabilityThe Avid–BlastWave partnership is available immediately. Avid and BlastWave will host operator briefings highlighting modernization case studies and cyber risk reduction best practices.For more information, visit www.avidsolutionsinc.com or contact Michael Kiehl at mkiehl@avidsolutionsinc.com.About AvidAvid modernizes mission-critical automation and controls environments. Avid specializes in PLC-based architectures, phased migration strategies, and BMS/EPMS modernization for facilities where uptime matters.Learn more: www.avidsolutionsinc.com About BlastWaveBlastWave provides cybersecurity and secure connectivity solutions designed to reduce cyber risk in operational environments. BlastWave helps organizations gain visibility, control access pathways, and strengthen cybersecurity posture without compromising mission performance.Learn more: www.blastwave.com

