Avid Solutions Welcomes Cory Hammaker as Director of Business Development, Life Sciences

Avid Solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Cory Hammaker as its new Director of Business Development, Life Sciences.

WINSTON-SALEM, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avid Solutions, a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Cory Hammaker as its new Director of Business Development, Life Sciences. In this role, Cory will lead strategic growth initiatives for Avid’s rapidly expanding portfolio in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.Cory brings over a decade of experience in life sciences, with a proven track record in business development, consultative sales, and capital project leadership across the life sciences value chain. His background spans roles at Biogen, Pall Biotech, ILC Dover, Watson-Marlow, and Sequoia Biotech Consulting, where he delivered transformative results in territory expansion, strategic partnerships, and complex solution selling.“Cory is a trusted leader who understands the science, operations, and business objectives of various Life Science sectors,” said Gordon Bordelon, Chief Operating Officer at Avid Solutions. His extensive technical expertise, coupled with his capacity to engage with clients and identify their needs, will significantly enhance our value proposition in this key industry. We are excited to welcome him to the team. “Along with a Bachelor of Science in Bioprocessing Science from North Carolina State University, Cory brings hands-on experience in GMP operations and large-scale manufacturing to clients. His consultative approach and strategic mindset align perfectly with Avid’s mission to deliver intelligent, future-ready automation solutions to life sciences clients across North and South America.About Avid SolutionsAvid Solutions is a systems integrator specializing in industrial automation, information solutions, and smart manufacturing. With decades of experience in regulated and process-intensive industries, Avid delivers customized solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, and digital innovation.To learn more, visit www.avidsolutionsinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.