Avid Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with BlastWave

WINSTON-SALEM, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avid Solutions, a leading provider of digital transformation, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with BlastWave, an innovator in Zero Trust protection for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) that power critical infrastructure. Through this partnership, Avid Solutions becomes an official partner and integrator of BlastWave’s cutting-edge cybersecurity technology.The collaboration adds a powerful new layer of OT security for Avid’s client base across Decarbonization, Life Sciences, Specialty Chemicals, Power Generation, Data Centers, and Metals Mining and Cement, which are under increasing pressure to protect critical assets, enable Secure Remote Access (SRA), and protect antiquated networks and control systems against rising cyber threats.Enhanced Protection for Modern OT EnvironmentsThe Avid–BlastWave relationship allows industrial operators to deploy a modern Zero Trust architecture without the complexity traditionally associated with industrial cybersecurity projects. BlastWave’s patented technology ensures that only trusted users and trusted devices can communicate, eliminating attack surfaces, simplifying secure remote access, and dramatically reducing cybersecurity risk.With Avid’s deep domain expertise in plant automation systems and Blastwave’s leading technology, clients can quickly benefit from cybersecurity solutions as part of broader modernization and Industry 4.0 initiatives.Executive Quotes“In critical infrastructure, prevention must precede detection. IP address cloaking, multi-factor authentication, and micro-segmentation provide a powerful foundation for a resilient OT security posture.” said Gordon Bordelon, Chief Operating Officer of Avid Solutions. “Blastwave’s solutions offer a proven way to help plants secure remote access, reduce vulnerabilities, and protect critical infrastructure without burdening operations. This partnership strengthens our ability to help manufacturers modernize safely and efficiently.”Stephen Gallagher, Vice President of Sales at BlastWave, added: “Avid Solutions has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor in industrial automation and digital transformation. Together, we’re enabling industrial customers to adopt Zero Trust security with minimal friction and maximum impact. This partnership expands the reach of our technology and accelerates the shift toward more secure, resilient OT environments.”Benefits to Avid’s Target ClientsAvid’s clients will immediately benefit from cybersecurity solutions optimized for industrial environments, including:• Dramatic and rapid reduction of attack surfaces across plant assets• Zero Trust access control for internal and external users• Dramatically simplified remote access for operations, maintenance, & SMEs• Protection for legacy control systems without major infrastructure changes facilitating phased migrations• Faster deployment compared to traditional security strategies• Seamless integration with Avid’s advanced automation, controls, and digital transformation offeringsAbout Avid SolutionsAvid Solutions helps manufacturers modernize operations and unlock value through industrial automation, data engineering, and digital transformation. With more than 35 years of experience across life sciences, specialty chemicals, food & beverage, and power & energy, Avid delivers high-impact solutions that improve reliability, performance, and operational excellence.Learn more at www.avidsolutionsinc.com About BlastWaveBlastWave securely connects Industrial Control Systems, Operational Technology, and Critical Infrastructure networks with Zero Trust Protection and delivers industrial-grade cybersecurity with consumer-grade ease-of-use. Visit www.blastwave.com to learn more.Learn more at www.blastwave.com

