SCB Construction Group Constructs Cold Chain Facility for Frontier Meats in Central GA

COVINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCB Construction Group (SCB) is constructing a new meat processing and cold storage facility for Frontier Meat Packing, marking the company’s first facility of its kind and reinforcing SCB’s expertise in complex, food grade industrial construction. The project is currently underway and is expected to be completed in Q2 2026.The project will kickstart Frontier Meats’ operational footprint and strengthen regional food infrastructure by providing critical processing and cold storage capacity primarily serving local farmers across the state of Georgia. The facility reflects a shared commitment to bolstering agricultural sustainability, supply chain resilience, and long-term economic growth in the region.Designed to meet rigorous food safety, sanitation, and temperature control requirements, the facility includes specialized cold storage systems and processing areas tailored to modern meat distribution demands. The project requires careful coordination across trades and strict compliance standards, underscoring SCB’s ability to deliver high-performance, food-grade industrial environments where precision and reliability are paramount.“This new facility significantly expands Frontier Meat’s capacity to support local farmers with reliable, USDA-certified processing and cold storage. It allows them to keep more of the food supply chain local while operating at a scale and level of compliance that meets today’s demands,” said Cole Inman, VP of Business Development at SCB Construction Group.Strengthening Central Georgia’s Food InfrastructureOnce complete, the Frontier Meat Packing facility will play a key role in supporting Georgia’s agricultural economy by increasing local processing capacity and reducing reliance on out of region distribution channels. In addition to improving supply chain efficiency, the project is expected to contribute to local job creation and position the region for continued growth in food production and distribution.A Signal of Growing Demand for Cold Chain and Food Grade FacilitiesAs demand for temperature-controlled industrial facilities continues to rise, projects like Frontier Meat Packing signal long-term infrastructure investment rather than speculative development. For SCB, the project further solidifies its reputation as a trusted construction partner for complex industrial, food, and cold chain facilities reflecting SCB Construction Group’s commitment to raising standards in complex industrial environments where performance, compliance, and reliability matter most.“Food grade and cold storage facilities demand a higher level of planning, execution, and accountability,” said Bryan Young, Vice President of Construction at SCB Construction Group. “Being selected to deliver Frontier Meats’ first facility in the region speaks to our track record in consistency and partnership in food-grade construction. When compliance and uptime matter, owners look for teams they can rely on.”With construction progressing towards completion, projects like Frontier Meat Packing reflect SCB Construction Group’s focus on delivering high-performance facilities that strengthen communities and essential industries.SCB Construction Group is a leading construction firm dedicated to designing and building innovative, sustainable, and inspiring structures. With a rich history of delivering high-quality projects across diverse sectors, we are committed to creating spaces that support and enhance community engagement, operational efficiency, and long-term success.About Frontier MeatsFrontier Meats is a Madison, Georgia based meat processing company dedicated to supporting local farmers through USDA certified processing and cold storage services. With the addition of this facility, Frontier Meats continues to expand critical agricultural infrastructure that strengthens the local food supply chain and regional economy. Located on a 20-acre site along Highway 441, the project reflects Frontier Meat Packing’s commitment to sustainable growth, community partnerships, and keeping processing capacity close to the producers it serves.

