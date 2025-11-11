SCB Construction Group Breaks Ground on Advanced Aircraft Hangar at St. Simons Island Airport

SCB Construction Group and partners break ground on a 15,000-SF aircraft hangar at St. Simons Airport, showcasing integrated delivery and shared success.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCB Construction Group is excited to announce the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art 15,000-square-foot aircraft hangar at St. Simons Island Airport, delivered in partnership with SteelCo Buildings , Tallvine Partners, and Velocity FBO Network . This project marks a significant milestone for all partners and reflects SCB’s seamless integration between its construction and materials divisions, demonstrating the strength of true shared success and unified project delivery. Learn more about SCB has in the pipeline for top 2025 projects and partnerships here A Partnership Focused on Precision and ProgressTallvine Partners serves as the project investor, with Velocity FBO Network as the end user. SCB Construction Group is leading the design-build effort, supported by its SteelCo Buildings division, which is supplying the pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) system. The facility will incorporate a clear-span steel frame to maximize aircraft maneuverability, with a standing-seam metal roof, high-wind-rated wall panels, and specialized hangar doors including a 100-ft telescopic “Wellbilt” system and a 110×28, 8-panel bi-parting rolling door. "This partnership reflects the best of what we do, strategic collaboration, transparent communication, and technical precision that moves projects forward," said Bryan Young, VP of Construction.Shared Success Between DivisionsThis project exemplifies how SCB Construction Group and SteelCo Buildings collaborate seamlessly under the SCB umbrella. From early-stage design coordination to material sourcing and delivery, both divisions worked in lockstep to maximize efficiency and align every decision with the client’s vision. “Our teams work very well together. They are very competent, complementary and selfless and see challenges as opportunities, said Jay Bailey, CEO of SCB. “This a one of the key elements of our value proposition to both internal and external stakeholders.”A Modern Landmark for the Southeast Aviation CommunityThrough alignment with Tallvine Partners and Velocity FBO Network, SCB Construction Group is reinforcing its reputation for accountability, agility, and value-driven results. The Demere KSSI Hangar will stand as a benchmark for modern aviation facilities in the Southeast, serving as both an operational cornerstone and a symbol of the region’s continued growth. “It’s inspiring to see how collaboration can turn shared vision into measurable impact. This is construction done right, together,” said Cole Inman, VP of Business Development, SCB Construction Group.Designed for both performance and prestige, the 15,000-square-foot hangar features a custom aerospace layout tailored for FBO Network operations, including fueling, maintenance, and aircraft storage, along with an integrated office area for day-to-day efficiency. By leveraging PEMB systems, the project accelerates timelines while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and ROI embodying SCB’s brand promise of crafting exceptional construction experiences based on precision, innovation, and trust.For more information on the Demere KSSI Hangar project or to learn more about SCB Construction Group’s portfolio, please visit www.scbcg.com or contact our media relations team at marketing@scbcg.com.About SCB Construction GroupSCB Construction Group is a leading construction firm Top ENR Contractor in the Southeast dedicated to designing and building innovative, sustainable, and inspiring structures. With a rich history of delivering high-quality projects across diverse sectors, we are committed to creating spaces that support and enhance community engagement, operational efficiency, and long-term success.

