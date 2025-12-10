SCB Construction Group Completes Landmark Recreation Facility in Dublin, GA

SCB Construction Group and the DLCRA built a year-round indoor facility that expands access and enhances recreation in Middle Georgia.

We worked with DLCRA to turn their vision into a functional, flexible facility for all. Seeing it come together and knowing kids have opportunities they never had is the most rewarding part.” — Hunter Knox, Project Manager at SCB Construction Group.

DUBLIN, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCB Construction Group, in partnership with the Dublin–Laurens County Recreation Authority, proudly announces the completion of a 52,000-square-foot indoor sports complex that supports multi-sport programming, large-scale events, and daily recreational use at Southern Pines Park. The facility expands year-round recreational access for Laurens County residents and visitors and addresses the growing demand for versatile sports and community spaces.A Flagship Addition to Southern Pines ParkThe new complex serves as a major expansion to one of Middle Georgia’s most active community parks, which welcomes over 180,000 visitors each year. It was designed to support multi-sport programming, large-scale events, and daily recreational use with flexible spaces to accommodate the community’s evolving needs.A Partnership Built on Shared PurposeThis project reflects a strong collaboration between SCB Construction Group and the Dublin–Laurens County Recreation Authority. From early planning to final turnover, the teams aligned closely on timelines, programming priorities, and long-term community goals. Both organizations are committed to promoting wellness, recreation, and community connectivity throughout the City of Dublin and Laurens County.The Recreation Authority is recognized for its leadership in youth sports, adult athletics, and community programming. The organization sought a modern, climate-controlled facility capable of supporting year-round activity. SCB Construction Group delivered a tailored design-build approach to optimize functionality, operational efficiency, and long-term value.Key features of the facility include:- 27,000 square feet of turf space for soccer, football, training, and off-season conditioning.- Twelve basketball goals, volleyball and pickleball courts, 3 batting cages, and retractable goal systems.- An 8,000 square foot mezzanine for calisthenics, fitness, and enrichment programs.- Flexible spaces with vinyl court curtains and perimeter netting for simultaneous activities.- Durable and adaptable sports flooring engineered for multi-sport use.- High-efficiency systems that reduce operating costs without compromising functionality.- Ample open-span space designed for tournaments, leagues, and community events.The facility also serves as an after-school hub for more than 200 children. It provides safe and structured programming that encourages physical and educational development. The project was completed on a tight schedule, with permitting beginning in late 2024 and a certificate of occupancy achieved in September 2025.Strengthening Dublin & Laurens County for the Future“This is a milestone for Southern Pines Park and the families we serve,” said Brian Mallette, Executive Director at DLCRA. “The new indoor complex enhances our ability to offer year-round sports and programs, even during extreme weather. It is a tremendous win for our community.”The facility also supports regional economic growth by attracting tournaments, increasing visitor traffic, and improving the overall quality of recreational offerings throughout Dublin and Laurens County.SCB’s Integrated Design-Build ApproachSCB Construction Group managed all aspects of the project. They handled planning, design coordination, and turnkey installation of sports equipment and facilities. Their integrated design-build approach ensured a seamless process. The project remained on schedule and on budget while delivering exceptional quality and long-term value.“From day one, our goal was to create a space that delivers long-term value and day-to-day impact,” said Bryan Young, Vice President of Construction. “This project reflects our commitment to building community-driven spaces with precision, honesty, and consistency.”This project reinforces SCB Construction Group’s dedication to building functional, high-quality spaces that positively impact communities across Georgia and the Southeast.For more information on the DLCRA Indoor Sports Facility project or to learn more about SCBCG’s portfolio, please visit www.scbcg.com or contact our media relations team at marketing@scbcg.com.SCB Construction Group is a Top ENR Contractor in the Southeast dedicated to designing and building innovative, sustainable, durable, and inspiring structures. With a rich history of delivering high-quality projects across diverse sectors, SCB is dedicated to crafting exceptional construction experiences and spaces that support and enhance community engagement, operational efficiency, and long-term success.About Dublin–Laurens County Recreation AuthorityThe Dublin–Laurens County Recreation Authority provides high-quality recreational programs, facilities, and services that enrich the lives of residents. It serves thousands of participants each year and manages Southern Pines Park along with a full range of community programming throughout Laurens County. Learn more at dlcra.org

