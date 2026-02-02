Public Districts

The Future Ready District Technology Profile is now available to Public Districts only in the NDE Legacy Portal within the “Data Collections” tab. It opened February 2, 2026.

PLEASE NOTE: The 2025 – 2026 Future Ready District Technology Profile has been fully updated and redesigned. While a small number of questions remain the same, most of the questions are new. We strongly recommend reviewing and gathering your information using the PDF version of the profile before entering data in the portal.

In addition, the data collection has moved from Qualtrics to QuestionPro. The new system functions differently, particularly in how progress is saved, so advance preparation will help ensure a smoother experience.

Additional information and resources for the new Future Ready District Technology Profile are available on the Technology Plan website, which includes links to the following documents:

PDF version of the new profile instrument PDF of the instructions to access the profile in the portal PDF of frequently asked questions (FAQ’s)

If you have difficulty accessing any of these documents on the NDE Technology Plan website, please contact Dorann Avey, Digital Learning Director at dorann.avey@nebraska.gov to request that the materials be emailed to you. Thank you.