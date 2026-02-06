February 2026

Nebraska State Colleges – Reimagining Educator Preparation Pathways

Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, presented to the State Board on the Nebraska State College System which is comprised of three geographically diverse institutions – Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges.

Among topics, Turman spoke about the work around teacher program recruitment, dual credit programs, and improved efficiency in degree programs.

CTE Month Recognition February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. NDE staff members Katie Graham and Sydney Kobza introduced board members to officers from several of the state’s Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO). Nebraska CTSOs are vital components of CTE, enhancing student learning through real-world application, leadership development, and hands-on experiences. Integrated into classroom curriculum, CTSOs empower students to build employability and career-specific skills, preparing them for future success. Through activities, programs, and competitive events, students explore Nebraska career opportunities, develop technical and leadership abilities, and connect with peers, educators, and industry leaders.

Data Collection Contract Renewal

Board members voted to renew a contract with The Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska to enable them to continue assisting NDE with meeting federal post-school outcome data report requirements.

The Office of Special Education has contracted with the Bureau of Sociological Research at UNL for several years to conduct post-school outcome surveys on behalf of NDE. These services have consistently supported the state in meeting federal reporting requirements.

