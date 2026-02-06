2025-2026 ADVISER Changes & ADVISER Data Elements Guidance Updated

Public Districts, Special Purpose Schools

The ADVISER Data Elements guidance document has been updated for the 2025-2026 school year, including two key changes for data being collected in 2025-2026 (see Appendix A for a list of all changes).

First, due to the recent adoption of the updated Rule 15 statute regarding regulations for English Learner programs, students may no longer be dismissed from English Learner testing via an IEP team review. As a result, the “Dismissed Via IEP” flag in ADVISER should no longer be used in the 2025-2026 school year. The NDE will conduct a check to identify any students with that flag set before the end of the year.

Second, the NDE is introducing a new data collection for instances of emergency exclusions (as defined in Nebraska Revised Statute 79-264), and several new data elements have been created in ADVISER to support this collection. The NDE would like to begin collecting emergency exclusion data for the 2025-2026 school year beginning 7/1/2025. However, please be aware that your Student Information System vendors will first need to make changes to their software to allow reporting of this data. The tentative goal for vendors to add support for the new emergency exclusion data elements in ADVISER is March 2026, so please watch for any communications from your vendors about their updates.