International Forwarding Academy Announces Two Distinguished Industry Professionals as Instructors

Two seasoned international logistics professionals join IFA’s instructor platform, strengthening its experience-driven training programs.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Forwarding Academy (IFA) is pleased to announce that two well-known and highly respected international logistics professionals, Kai Herbst and David Kraitzick, have joined the Academy’s instructor platform.

Mr. Herbst and Mr. Kraitzick each bring decades of hands-on experience in international freight forwarding, domestic ground logistics operations, and global supply chain management. Their deep operational knowledge and real-world perspective strongly support IFA’s mission of delivering practical, experience-based education to the international and domestic transportation community.

“We are proud to welcome Kai Herbst and David Kraitzick to the International Forwarding Academy,” said IFA President Frank Szewczyk. “Their expertise, industry credibility, and commitment to professional education will further strengthen the quality and relevance of our training programs.”

As instructors, Mr. Herbst and Mr. Kraitzick will contribute to IFA’s expanding portfolio of courses and programs designed for international freight forwarders, importers, exporters, logistics service providers, and supply-chain professionals worldwide. Their involvement reflects IFA’s continued focus on engaging seasoned practitioners who understand the operational realities of global trade.

The International Forwarding Academy continues to expand its instructor network by partnering with accomplished industry leaders who share its commitment to education, professional development, and excellence in international logistics.

About the International Forwarding Academy

The International Forwarding Academy (IFA) is a leading provider of education and professional training for the international transportation and logistics community. IFA offers practical, experience-driven courses covering road, air freight, ocean freight, customs brokerage, import and export compliance, domestic and global supply chain operations. Founded and led by industry professionals with decades of hands-on experience, IFA serves freight forwarders, importers, exporters, logistics providers, and related professionals worldwide.

