IFA.global is Open for Business as an exclusive Agent and Handling Service in Southeast USA

Open for Business

We Are Global

Due to demand from our sister company International Forwarding Academy we have launched an Agent and Handling services in Charleston, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IFA.Global, headquartered in the vibrant hub of Charleston, SC, brings together a seasoned team with a collective experience spanning over a century in international logistics. They are dedicated to the import and export sectors, catering to a broad range of clients including importers, exporters, and freight forwarders. Their unique position within the Charleston waterfront community fosters deep connections that enhance their cargo agent services across
imports, exports, and domestic logistics. IFA Global excels in managing specialized cargo, such as out-of-gauge and project loads, with a commitment to precision and professionalism in every shipment.

They are committed to elevating business connections, facilitating interactions with pivotal industry figures including SC Ports, US Customs, marine surveyors, international freight forwarders, and maritime lawyers. Their extensive network significantly strengthens their capacity to address all aspects of your logistics requirements. IFA.Global also provides bespoke consulting in international logistics, designed to streamline and simplify the complexities of global trade. Their focus goes beyond simply transporting cargo—they are dedicated to advancing your business. For more info send email to HQ@IFA.Global.

Frank Szewczyk
International Forwarding Academy
+1 8435300077
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

IFA.global is Open for Business as an exclusive Agent and Handling Service in Southeast USA

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Frank Szewczyk
International Forwarding Academy
+1 8435300077
Company/Organization
International Forwarding Academy
3022 S Morgans Point Road #103
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, 29466
United States
+1 843-530-0077
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Leaders in the International Forwarding Community Welcome to International Forwarding Academy! We are a team of international logistics operating experts, dedicated to providing top-quality logistics education for businesses around the world. Our expertise covers all areas such as international freight forwarding, customs, ocean and air freight, surface transportation and the regulatory requirements that surround it. We have in-depth knowledge of the operational processes within our respective fields gained from our professional experience. Our courses are robust and cover operational, infrastructure, customer service, financial and regulatory aspects. We focus and cater to operators, supervisors, department heads and depending on their size business owners. Coming out of the industry and operating these desks, we have a very good understanding of the workings but also the pain points we have all faced. We have a proven track record of success with our training, having received positive feedback from students who have included International Freight Forwarders, Importers & Exporters, Logistics Managers, and personnel from Business Development, Financial, and HR departments.

https://internationalforwardingacademy.com

More From This Author
IFA.global is Open for Business as an exclusive Agent and Handling Service in Southeast USA
IFA. global is Open for Business as an exclusive Agent and Handling Service in Southeast USA
International Forwarding Academy Collaborates with European Project Forwarder as Handling Agent in Charleston, SC
View All Stories From This Author