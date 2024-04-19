IFA. global is Open for Business as an exclusive Agent and Handling Service in Southeast USA

Open for Business We Are Global

Due to demand from our sister company International Forwarding Academy we have launched an Agent and Handling services in Charleston, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IFA Global, headquartered in the vibrant hub of Charleston, SC, brings together a seasoned team with a collective experience spanning over a century in international logistics. They are dedicated to the import and export sectors, catering to a broad range of clients including importers, exporters, and freight forwarders.

Their unique position within the Charleston waterfront community fosters deep connections that enhance their cargo agent services across imports, exports, and domestic logistics. IFA Global excels in managing specialized cargo, such as out-of-gauge and project loads, with a commitment to precision and professionalism in every shipment.

They are committed to elevating business connections, facilitating interactions with pivotal industry figures including SC Ports, US Customs, marine surveyors, international freight forwarders, and maritime lawyers. Their extensive network significantly strengthens their capacity to address all aspects of your logistics requirements.

IFA Global also provides bespoke consulting in international logistics, designed to streamline and simplify the complexities of global trade. Their focus goes beyond simply transporting cargo—they are dedicated to advancing your business.