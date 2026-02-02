Corvic AI Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Advance Enterprise-Scale Intelligence Composition

Corvic AI Logo

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvic AI, the enterprise Intelligence Composition Platform designed for reasoning across complex, multimodal data environments, today announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, a program that nurtures AI startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Corvic AI’s platform is built on a massively distributed architecture that leverages heterogeneous compute resources, including NVIDIA GPUs, to support both large-scale model training and high-capacity inference across on-premises and cloud environments. This enables enterprises to deploy AI systems where their data resides while maintaining performance, accuracy, and control.

Many of Corvic AI’s customers in data-intensive industries, such as financial services, industrials and life sciences, already rely on NVIDIA infrastructure. Corvic AI’s participation in Inception reflects its commitment to building production-grade AI infrastructure that aligns with these existing enterprise standards.

“Enterprise AI today is constrained less by model capability and more by reliable and scalable infrastructure,” said Farshid Sabet, CEO and co-founder of Corvic AI. “Our platform is designed to compose intelligence across distributed systems, diverse data modalities, and heterogeneous compute. NVIDIA GPUs play a critical role in enabling the scale, throughput, and reliability required for both training and inferencing in production environments.”

Corvic AI’s Intelligence Composition Platform enables enterprises to reason across text, tables, images, diagrams, and time-series data without forcing data migration or brittle pipelines. Rather than relying on stitched tools or isolated agents, Corvic provides a composable intelligence fabric that adapts to enterprise data and compute constraints at scale.

The NVIDIA Inception program provides startups with access to technical resources, ecosystem partnerships, and go-to-market support to accelerate AI innovation. Corvic AI’s participation reflects its focus on building a production-grade intelligence layer for data-intensive and regulated industries focused on high assurance outcomes.

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is an enterprise Intelligence Composition Platform that enables organizations to reason across complex, multimodal data using a horizontally scalable architecture and heterogeneous compute. Built for accuracy, explainability, and scale, Corvic helps enterprises move beyond search and retrieval toward trusted, decision-ready intelligence.

