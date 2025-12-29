Silicon Data Announces Updates to A100 & H100 Rental Indices, Launches First B200 Rental Index, Unveils GPU Benchmarks

Silicon Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Data, the market leader in GPU pricing intelligence and benchmarking, today announced a significant update to its A100 and H100 On Demand Rental Indices, the launch of the world’s first B200 Rental Index, and the introduction of new hyperscaler-specific rental benchmarks available exclusively through the Silicon Data Portal.

Used by more than 500 enterprise, financial, and semiconductor organizations worldwide, Silicon Data’s indices have become foundational tools for measuring GPU pricing trends, useful life assumptions, and AI infrastructure economics. Today’s expansion represents one of the company’s largest methodology and coverage upgrades to date.

Updated A100 & H100 Rental Indices

Silicon Data has enhanced its A100 and H100 On-Demand Rental Indices to better reflect the growing complexity and maturity of the global GPU rental market.

Updates include:

-Expanded provider coverage across hyperscalers, neoclouds, regional data centers, and specialized GPU platforms

-Refined normalization methodology incorporating interconnect type, cluster scale, geography, and machine-level performance variance

-Historical recalibration to present clearer long-term price and utilization signals

“As A100 and H100 markets mature, we’re seeing stabilization curves and residual-value patterns that differ from short-term pricing narratives,” said Carmen Li, CEO of Silicon Data. “These updates ensure our indices continue to reflect how the market actually behaves.”

Launch of Hyperscaler A100 and H100 Rental Indices

(Available Exclusively on the Silicon Data Portal)

To complement its public benchmarks, Silicon Data is releasing new hyperscaler-specific On-Demand Rental Indices for both A100 and H100 GPUs.

These indices provide:

-Real-world pricing signals from large cloud providers

-Normalized comparisons across geographies and contract types

-Clear insight into how hyperscaler pricing diverges from neocloud and marketplace trends

-A deeper view into long-term infrastructure cost structures inside hyperscale environments

These benchmarks are available exclusively via the Silicon Data Portal to preserve commercial integrity and enable high-resolution analysis for enterprise and financial clients.

Silicon Data Launches the World’s First B200 Rental Index

Silicon Data is introducing the industry’s first standardized rental benchmark for NVIDIA’s B200 platform, the next-generation GPU expected to anchor frontier-scale AI clusters.

The B200 On Demand Rental Index captures:

-Early pricing from neoclouds and marketplace providers

-Adjustments based on interconnect, configuration, and cluster design

-Supply demand signals as B200 capacity becomes one of the most constrained assets in AI infrastructure

“With B200 deployments already entering multi-month waitlist territory, transparent pricing signals are critical,” said Li. “We’re proud to be the first to define a standardized benchmark for B200 economics.”

Advancing Standardization in AI Compute Markets

Silicon Data’s expanded index suite, covering A100, H100, hyperscaler A100/H100, and now B200, is available via Bloomberg, Refinitiv, and the Silicon Data Portal, with API access for institutional clients.

These benchmarks support:

-More accurate AI infrastructure budgeting and planning

-Improved valuation and depreciation modeling for GPU assets

-Risk management for GPU-linked financing and structured products

-Transparent monitoring of supply-chain bottlenecks including HBM, packaging, power, and cooling

As AI hardware investment accelerates globally, Silicon Data’s standardized indices are becoming core reference points for investors, cloud operators, banks, and semiconductor leaders.

About Silicon Data

Silicon Data is the leading provider of transparent, standardized market intelligence for AI compute infrastructure. The company publishes daily GPU indices, collects global pricing and performance data across cloud and on-prem environments, and operates SiliconMark—the industry’s first performance-normalized GPU benchmarking framework. Silicon Data serves clients across financial services, hyperscalers, semiconductor manufacturers, consulting firms, and AI startups.



