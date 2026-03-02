Corvic AI Launches Corvic Labs to Advance Open Agentic Infrastructure for Developers and Researchers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvic AI today announced the launch of Corvic Labs, a new initiative dedicated to building open-source tools, free agentic applications, and research-grade infrastructure for developers and AI researchers.

Corvic Labs reflects Corvic AI’s belief that the future of AI will be shaped not just by larger models, but by better infrastructure for building, evaluating, and governing agentic systems. As enterprises move from single-prompt use cases to multi-step, tool-using agents, the industry faces a growing need for transparent evaluation, reproducibility, and practical experimentation frameworks.

“We’ve spent years building enterprise-grade agentic and data infrastructure,” said Farshid Sabet, Co-Founder and CEO of Corvic AI. “With Corvic Labs, we are opening parts of that foundation to the broader developer and research community. Progress in agentic AI requires accessible infrastructure for experimentation and evaluation, not just closed platforms or demos.”

Corvic Labs will operate as a dedicated initiative focused on:

● Open and free developer tooling

● Research-focused infrastructure for agent evaluation

● Reproducible experimentation environments

● Shared benchmarks and transparent assessment frameworks

Importantly, Corvic Labs is intentionally distinct from Corvic AI’s commercial enterprise platform, ensuring it remains a neutral, community-oriented environment for exploration and collaboration.

First Release: Agentic MCP Evaluator

The first release under Corvic Labs is the Agentic MCP Evaluator, an open and developer-friendly platform designed to simplify how teams test and evaluate multi-step agents.

As organizations adopt agentic architectures that integrate tools, memory, and external systems, evaluation has become a critical bottleneck. Many teams are forced to build ad hoc pipelines to test agent reliability, reasoning quality, and tool use. The MCP Evaluator removes much of that operational overhead.

With the Agentic MCP Evaluator, developers and researchers can:

● Connect directly to MCP endpoints

● Evaluate agent behavior across structured tasks

● Use LLMs as judges for agent outputs

● Run repeatable, standardized evaluations

● Generate structured evaluation reports, including PDF summaries

By standardizing how agents are tested, Corvic Labs aims to reduce friction in experimentation and help teams focus on improving reasoning and architecture rather than building evaluation infrastructure from scratch.

Built for Real-World Agent Development

Corvic Labs applications are:

● Free to use

● Open-source where possible

● Composable with existing developer workflows

● Designed for real-world agent production challenges

The initiative aligns with a broader industry shift toward agent governance, reliability, and measurable performance. As agentic systems become more autonomous and deeply integrated into enterprise environments, structured evaluation and transparent infrastructure will be foundational to responsible deployment.

“Agentic systems introduce new complexity,” added Sabet. “If we want reliable and trustworthy AI, we need better tools for understanding how agents behave in real environments. Corvic Labs is our contribution to that effort.”

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is an enterprise Intelligence Composition Platform that enables organizations to reason across complex, multimodal data using a horizontally scalable architecture and heterogeneous compute. Built for accuracy, explainability, and scale, Corvic helps enterprises move beyond search and retrieval toward trusted, decision-ready intelligence.

