CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Destin, FL

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia services in Destin, FL. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Laura Smith will serve pets and pet parents throughout Destin and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Destin becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Laura Smith is a seasoned veterinarian bringing compassionate in-home end-of-life care to pet families throughout the Destin, Florida area and the surrounding Panhandle. With more than two decades of experience serving pets and their people, Dr. Smith understands how deeply animals are woven into the fabric of family life—and how important it is to honor that bond during a pet’s final moments.“There is so much need for in-home end-of-life services in the Destin area,” says Dr. Smith. “My first dinner out with new friends, I learned that one of them had tried to find a veterinarian to help his dog pass at home—but no one was covering this part of the Panhandle. I’m grateful to be here now, offering this care to families when they need it most.”Dr. Smith earned her undergraduate degree from Duke University and completed her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the North Carolina College of Veterinary Medicine in 1999. Over the course of her career, she raised six children while also owning and operating a small animal veterinary practice for 25 years. Even while running her clinic, she regularly provided after-hours in-home euthanasia, recognizing the profound comfort it brought to pets and their families.“I always felt in-home euthanasia was an essential service, and I felt honored to provide that support,” she shares. “Partnering with CodaPet allows me to continue offering the best and most timely care for our cherished pets.”For as long as she can remember, Dr. Smith has been drawn to caring for animals and nurturing the human–animal bond. Today, she considers it a true privilege to help pets pass peacefully at home—surrounded by love, familiarity, and the people who mean the most to them.Dr. Laura Smith serves Fort Walton Beach and the greater Okaloosa–Walton coastal area, including Destin, Niceville, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Freeport, Santa Rosa Beach, Miramar Beach, and the surrounding Emerald Coast communities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $425 in Destin, FL. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $175 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

