Celiveo Announces Master Distribution Agreement with Xerox-Lexmark for Its High-Security Cloud Print, AI-DMS Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celiveo, a leading provider of enterprise-grade secure print and document management solutions, today announced the signing of a worldwide master distribution agreement with Xerox-Lexmark. Under the terms of the agreement, Xerox-Lexmark will resell Celiveo's innovative software solutions to its global client base, expanding access to advanced secure printing technologies.This strategic agreement allows to combine Xerox-Lexmark's extensive portfolio of printers, multifunction devices (MFPs), and managed print services with Celiveo's cutting-edge print management software and SaaS, delivering enhanced security, efficiency, and cost savings for enterprises worldwide. Celiveo R&D leveraged the very advanced security and extendibility capabilities of Xerox-Lemark printers to develop a unique embedded agent that transforms these Xerox-Lexmark printers into the natural extension of a Cloud-first and Zero-Server architecture—requiring nothing but an Internet connection—while delivering the highest level of security through its distinctive Zero-trust access architecture built on an ECC-P256 certificate forest. Celiveo 365 (more at www.celiveo.com ) adds the most advanced multivendor cloud print solution to the Xerox-Lexmark portfolio. Requiring no software on client PCs, no gateways, and no servers, Celiveo 365 operates seamlessly with Xerox-Lexmark printers and MFPs just connected to the internet providing:• deep integration into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem, including direct support for Universal Print and Entra ID, empowering hybrid workforces with driverless, secure printing and scanning.• the fastest and the best extension to a Microsoft Azure infrastructure, requiring no gateway and no software to perform cloud print and direct scan to OneDrive thanks to the advanced Celiveo embedded agent for Xerox-Lexmark printers.• AI- DLP (Data Loss Prevention) using natural language processing to analyze print jobs in real-time, detecting and blocking personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) for compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA. AI Document Management enabling the instant and transparent capture of corporate information, documents, emails, web pages, and reports, to build a secure AI Corporate knowledge base, supporting plain-English queries in Teams, delivering massive ROI by saving between 15 minutes and 2 hours of work per day per user.Celiveo 8 (more at www.celiveo.net ) extends on-premises secure print offerings with advanced capabilities, including:• Serverless pull print for seamless, secure document release• High-Availability authentication and printing to ensure uninterrupted operations• Peer-to-peer print jobs encryption from PC to printer, with no decryption in between for maximum data protection• Automatic printer driver management and deployment to reduce IT complexity & cost• Print quota enforcement and advanced Power BI reporting for precise cost control and insightsAll delivered at a highly attractive cost, enabling organizations to reduce total cost of ownership while maintaining robust security."This master distribution agreement with Xerox-Lexmark marks a significant milestone for Celiveo, allowing us to bring our innovative, high-security print solutions to a broader worldwide audience, with a document management market leader" said Jean-Francois d’Estalenx, CEO of Celiveo. "Together, we are empowering businesses to achieve greater productivity, compliance, and cost efficiency in their documents and Cloud environments."Xerox-Lexmark clients will now be able to benefit from Celiveo's SaaS zero-trust architecture, end-to-end encryption, and AI-enhanced features, complementing Xerox-Lexmark's industry-leading hardware, software and services.For more information about Celiveo solutions, visit www.celiveo.com For more information about Xerox-Lexmark solutions, visit www.lexmark.com About Celiveo: Celiveo is a global leader in high-security print management and document solutions, specializing in serverless, cloud-native technologies that eliminate infrastructure costs while enhancing security and compliance. With offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Celiveo serves enterprises seeking to modernize printing in hybrid workplaces.

