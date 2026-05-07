Celiveo 365, releases full WPP support, the end of the printer driver — and the dawn of truly secure cloud print

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Celiveo 365 now supports Microsoft's Windows Protected Print (WPP), the new security standard that eliminates printer drivers from Windows entirely.

The timeline is already underway: Windows 11 builds are actively promoting WPP adoption, and Celiveo 365 now makes that transition seamless.” — Luis Duarte - Global Product Manager - Celiveo 365

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celiveo announces that Celiveo 365 now supports Microsoft's Windows Protected Print Mode ( WPP ), creating a cryptographically sealed, driverless channel between Windows and the printer — and in doing so, rendering the entire legacy print management obsolete.With WPP Microsoft entirely eliminates the printer-related attack surface, no custom port monitors, no elevated driver processes. PrintNightmare, by design, cannot happen in a WPP environment. Celiveo 365 now fully supports that WPP extended architecture.Luis Duarte, Global Product Manager of Celiveo 365, says "The timeline is already underway: Windows 11 builds are actively promoting WPP adoption, and Celiveo 365 makes the transition seamless."The collateral damage to the print management industry created by WPP will be significant and that starts in 2026 and Celiveo 365 makes Microsoft clients ready. The overwhelming majority of today's print servers and pull-print depend on printer drivers and injecting software into the Windows print path. When that path no longer exists from 2027, those workflows stop working. End-users who built their architectures around PCL, PostScript, and driver manipulation are facing a forced migration they did not design for. Celiveo 365 is the solution for such clients, IT integrator and Managed Print Services vendors looking for an efficient and fast way to comply with WPP.For IT departments and channel partners, the new Celiveo 365 for WPP is an extraordinary opportunity as it doesn't just fix a security flaw — it enables a complete rearchitecting of the enterprise print infrastructure. Celiveo 365 for WPP and Microsoft Universal Print is a bare Windows PC with nothing installed, and network-connected printers and MFPs. No drivers. No print servers. No agents. No local software of any kind to deploy, patch, update, or troubleshoot. IT support tickets for printing, one of the highest-volume categories, are drastically reduced.Celiveo 365 puts WPP and Universal Print on steroids, adding everything a security-minded organization demands to run print at scale: secure pull print with card, NFC, and PIN release; zero-trust-access security; PKI print flows encryption; granular usage tracking and department-level bill-back; full MFP walk-up control and mobile print; AI-driven data loss prevention; and Power BI reporting across the full fleet. And it goes further still — bridging the physical print and scan workflow directly into AI-powered document management, so every scanned document and captured file feeds a private, encrypted corporate knowledge base inside your own Microsoft 365 tenant.With Celiveo 365 for WPP, the result is an end-to-end driverless, agentless intelligent document platform built on Azure PaaS, ISO 27001:2022 certified, deployable in hours with no local infrastructure whatsoever. More information is available at celiveo.com.

Become WPP compliant with the new Celiveo 365, i delivers seamless adoption of the new mandatory security posture for Windows print spooler.

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