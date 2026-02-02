Workflow Automation, Decoded: RobosizeME to Host Educational Webinar for Hotel Groups

On February 23rd, 2026, industry experts will showcase practical automation and AI strategies to tackle time loss and process inconsistency in hospitality.

I came across one case recently, where a single manual process accounted for up to 576 working hours lost every month. This webinar will give operations leaders clarity and actionable steps to do next” — Linda Girrbach, Co-Founder & Head of Hospitality Consulting at RobosizeME

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RobosizeME , a leader in hotel workflow automation, is announcing a no-sales-pitch webinar aimed at hotel executives who want to get ahead with a silent but critical problem: operational inefficiency caused by manual, repetitive processes. Tailored for hotel groups, the session will be hosted on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 1:00 PM GMT . It will demystify what “automation” really means in hospitality and provide a clear roadmap for identifying, quantifying, and addressing time loss in hotel operations.Multi-property hotel groups often face complex operational challenges, from standardizing processes across hotels, avoiding overload of central teams, to scaling efficiently without growing headcount. Inconsistent workflows and undocumented procedures from one property to another lead to lost time, employee frustration, and limited scalability. The webinar will explore these pain points in depth and share real-world approaches to solving them.“I came across one case recently, where a single manual process accounted for up to 576 working hours lost every month.” said Linda Girrbach, Co-Founder & Head of Hospitality Consulting at RobosizeME. “Our goal with this webinar is to give operations leaders clarity and point to actionable steps to do next.”The session will highlight RobosizeME’s experience with over 5,000 hospitality clients globally, where more than 200,000 hours of manual work are already being saved each year through workflow automation. The focus will be on practical use cases: from repetitive back-office tasks to property-level operations that struggle with scale due to human bottlenecks and inconsistent execution.“Automation in hospitality is often misunderstood,” added Girrbach. “It isn’t about replacing the team, it’s about adding digital co-workers to the team, so it can do more, with fewer errors and greater consistency.”The webinar is part of RobosizeME’s broader initiative to support hotel groups in identifying scalable automation and AI opportunities without needing to overhaul existing systems. The session will include expert insights, live Q&A, and tangible takeaways for hotel executives to bring back to their teams. Join the conversation, register for the webinar About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Jumeirah Hotels and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.