RobosizeME Raises $2M Seed Round Led by SeedTwo Capital to Bring AI Workflow Automation to the Global Hotel Industry

New Investment Backs Hospitality Tech Startup, Expanding 24/7 Workflow Automation to Improve Efficiency, Accuracy, and Scalability Across Hotel Portfolios

Hospitality is one of the most operationally complex industries in the world, yet many core processes remain highly manual. RobosizeME builds solutions that deliver immediate ROI for hotel operators” — Roger Sholanki, Founder of SeedTwo Capital

TORONTO, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeedTwo Capital has led a $2 million oversubscribed seed round in RobosizeME, a startup designing intelligent workflow automation purpose-built to remove the repetitive, manual work from hotel operations.While the global hotel industry generates over $580 billion annually, much of its back-office operations, such as reservations, finance, revenue management, and guest services, remain manual and labor-intensive, consuming a disproportionate amount of time. RobosizeME targets this high-volume, repetitive workflow segment, helping operators reduce errors, cut operational costs, and free staff to focus on revenue-generating and guest-facing activities.“Hospitality is one of the most operationally complex industries in the world, yet many core processes are still highly manual,” said Roger Sholanki, Founder of SeedTwo Capital. “RobosizeME builds compelling solutions that deliver immediate ROI for hotel operators by embedding automation directly into existing workflows. We’re excited to partner with the team as they scale their impact across the global hospitality ecosystem.”Vlad Sarca, General Partner at Sparking Capital declared: “Our decision to back RobosizeME reflects our strong conviction in both the team and the scale of the opportunity. The founding team combines deep, hands-on operational insight into the hospitality industry with bold global ambition. As hands-on investors, we are excited to support the company through its next phase of growth and help build a long-term leader in hospitality technology.”Founded by hospitality veteran and co-founder of Sciant, Stephen Burke, RobosizeME integrates directly with PMS, CRS, POS, and financial systems, deploying AI as a managed service. Workflow automation runs 24/7, handling tasks at chain-level scale, helping hotel teams be more effective and efficient across portfolios without adding headcount. One US-based hotel chain saved more than $1M USD in 2025 labor costs with less than one year payback period thanks to RobosizeME's automations.“We founded RobosizeMe to give hospitality teams their time back,” said Stephen Burke, CEO of RobosizeME. “This investment from SeedTwo Capital and Sparking Capital is a strong validation of our vision and traction. With their support, we’ll accelerate our mission to transform hotel operations by deploying AI-enabled automation that operates around the clock and seamlessly alongside human teams, driving strong ROI to our customers."SeedTwo Capital specializes in backing Vertical SaaS and AI companies that have moved beyond the early grind, partnering with founder‑led businesses that have real revenue, loyal customers and clear growth opportunities between seed and Series A. The funding positions RobosizeME to capture a growing opportunity within the global hospitality operations ecosystem, a segment that is increasingly adopting SaaS and AI solutions to relieve teams, boost profitability and standardize operations across multi-property portfolios.Other investors participating in the round include CEE-based BrightCap Ventures, who led the previous round, and Botanique Hospitality, along with several Czech angel investors.About SeedTwo CapitalSeedTwo Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage SaaS and AI companies with strong product-market fit and high growth potential. The firm partners with founders to help scale their businesses through operational support, strategic guidance, and capital.About Sparking Capital Fund IISparking Capital Fund II builds on the success of Sparking Capital I, continuing the firm’s mission to back exceptional early-stage technology founders across Europe. Sparking Capital II focuses on supporting ambitious teams building globally scalable software companies. Leveraging deep operational experience and a hands-on approach, the team aims to partner closely with founders to help create category-leading businesses and long-term value. Sparking Capital Fund II is supported by the EIF through the Recovery Fund – part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, co-funded by the EU through Next GenerationEU.About RobosizeMeRobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled workflow automation solutions tailored to hotel groups. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups—helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME’s industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visit www.robosize.me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.