Celerart Showcases B2B Web Design Services Excellence Through Livinguard Technologies Digital Transformation

Celerart, an agency, completed the redesign and development of the website for Livinguard Technologies, a Swiss company specializing in textile technologies.

In B2B, especially material science, visual communication bridges science and client decisions. Our goal was to create a website that converts interest into partnerships through clarity and trust.” — Vadym S.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The project demonstrates a comprehensive approach to B2B web design services, where product technology requires maximum clarity in visual communication.Livinguard Technologies develops patented solutions for the textile industry: fabrics with odor control, cooling effects, antiviral protection, and water-repellent properties. Celerart's task was to create a digital platform capable of clearly explaining complex scientific product advantages to a B2B audience, while maintaining focus on sustainability and innovation.The Celerart team developed a minimalist design system with a scientific approach, where each page is structured for maximum comprehension of technologically complex information. The website was built on the Webflow platform using the Client-First framework, ensuring content management flexibility, smooth animations, and responsiveness across all devices.The project results showed improved conversions and brand perception, and strengthened Livinguard's positioning as a global leader in sustainable material innovation. The website is available at livinguard.com.Full Case Study and Project Breakdown: https://www.behance.net/gallery/233961601/Swiss-Sustainable-Tech-Website-Design-and-Webflow-Build About CelerartOperating as a strategic b2b web design agency , Celerart specializes in development for innovative technology companies. The team works at the intersection of strategy, design, and development, creating digital products that transform complex business models into clear and effective user interfaces. The portfolio includes projects for clients from Europe, the US, and Asia in the fields of SaaS, material science, biotechnology, and industrial innovation.For more information, please contact:Vad S., Creative Director at Celerart: www.linkedin.com/in/vadym-s Email: hello@celerart.comWebsite: https://celerart.com/web-design/b2b

