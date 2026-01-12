Celerart Creates Comprehensive Visual Identity for Semiconductor Industry Startup

Design studio Celerart created visual identity for Basesite, a startup behind Fabbuilder, an AI-driven software automating semiconductor fab design.

We crafted a visual narrative that simplifies Fabbuilder’s complex tech. Interactive animations and site structure help B2B visitors understand its value in minutes, speeding up decision-making.” — Vad S., Creative Director at Celerar

UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design studio Celerart has completed visual identity development for Basesite, a revolutionary startup behind the Fabbuilder software product that automates semiconductor fab design using AI optimizers. The project encompassed a full branding cycle: from logo to web platform capable of conveying a complex technical concept through interactive elements.About the ProjectBasesite addresses a critical industry challenge: their Fabbuilder software cuts fab design timelines by weeks, saves millions of dollars, and eliminates numerous errors without compromising quality. Celerart faced the task of creating a visual language that would reflect the product's technological sophistication and reliability for a demanding B2B audience.The team developed a comprehensive brand identity from scratch: a bespoke versatile logo, custom graphics, animations, 3D elements, and a set of corporate identity collaterals. The centerpiece of the project became a website built on the Webflow platform using a client-first approach.ResultsWorking as a visual identity design agency , Celerart provided Basesite with a complete toolkit for market entry: from visual standards to a functional web presence with high performance metrics and a convenient content management system. The website demonstrates optimal loading speed and adaptability thanks to Webflow development best practices.Celerart is currently working on the next phase of collaboration—redesigning the Fabbuilder application user experience, which will be unveiled soon.Full Case Study and Project Breakdown: https://celerart.com/case-study/basesite About CelerartCelerart is a design studio specializing in visual identity creation for technology companies and startups. The company provides a full spectrum of visual identity design services: from brand development to digital product and web platform creation. Celerart works with clients across various industries, helping transform complex technical concepts into clear and compelling visual language.For more information, please contact:Vad S., Creative Director at Celerart: www.linkedin.com/in/vadym-s Email: hello@celerart.comWebsite: https://celerart.com/services/brand-identity/visual-identity-design

