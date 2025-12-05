AI Platform TextMine Rebranding by Celerart Drives 25% Increase in Cold Outreach Effectiveness

Complete brand identity redesign and strategic visual transformation deliver measurable business results for SaaS company

We created a scalable identity system, not just new visuals. By integrating strategy, design, and technology, we achieved a 25% increase in outreach effectiveness.” — Vadym S. Creative Director at Celerart

UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual branding agency Celerart has completed a full rebranding and website redesign for TextMine, an AI-powered SaaS platform for document analysis and management. The project included creating a new brand identity from scratch and a complete website overhaul, resulting in a 25% increase in cold outreach conversion rates and significant new customer acquisition.TextMine, formerly known as Legislate, expanded its product capabilities and target audience beyond legal departments to serve a broader range of medium and large businesses. The company's previous identity no longer reflected its new positioning, requiring a systematic approach to visual brand transformation.The Celerart team developed a unique visual system that embodies the product's cutting-edge technology and innovation. The new website, built on Webflow, features bespoke animations created in Adobe After Effects with Lottie integration, ensuring fast loading times and engaging user experience. The site supports hundreds of CMS-driven pages, enabling the client to programmatically create landing pages and content.The project demonstrates Celerart's expertise in delivering end-to-end visual identity solutions for technology companies. The scope included UX/UI design, brand identity, graphic design, animation, strategy, and Webflow development—all integrated into a cohesive system that positions TextMine as a leader in AI-powered document management.Full Case Study and Project Breakdown: https://celerart.com/case-study/textmine About CelerartCelerart is a visual identity agency specializing in comprehensive brand transformations for technology and SaaS companies. The agency provides full-spectrum services including brand strategy, visual identity development, UX/UI design, motion graphics, and web development. With expertise in platforms like Webflow, Adobe After Effects, and modern design tools, Celerart creates scalable identity systems that drive measurable business results.

