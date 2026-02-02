K2G Holding AG Concludes Significant Cooperation with the Association of Ukrainian Insurance Companies

K2G holding ag (XWBO:K2g)

BAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holding AG Concludes Significant Cooperation with the Association of Ukrainian Insurance Companies K2G Holding AG announces the conclusion of a significant cooperation with the Association of Ukrainian Insurance Companies. The association represents 22 insurance groups, more than half of which are part of international insurance groups.The cooperation marks an important step within the framework of K2G Holding AG’s international partnership strategy. Together with the association’s member companies, forward-looking approaches in the areas of analysis, modelling and the further development of insurance and risk-related processes are to be evaluated.K2G Holding AG contributes its technological and methodological expertise, particularly in the field of data-driven and artificial intelligence–based decision models. The association and its members benefit from the opportunity to assess new concepts and approaches within a structured, cross-group environment.The Association of Ukrainian Insurance Companies is one of the country’s key industry organisations and represents leading national as well as internationally active insurance groups.The cooperation underlines the growing international relevance of K2G Holding AG and forms a basis for the further expansion of partnerships with insurance groups and industry organisations in Europe and beyond.About K2G Holding AGK2G Holding AG is a Switzerland-based technology company specialising in artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and algorithm-based decision support systems, with a strong focus on the insurance and financial services sector. The company develops and applies AI -driven models for pricing, risk assessment, forecasting and optimisation, supporting insurance groups and partners in improving transparency, efficiency and decision quality across complex processes.K2G Holding AG is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.