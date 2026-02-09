K2G Holding AG Further Expands Cooperation with European Insurance Associations

K2G Holding AG expands its European network through a new strategic partnership with a national insurance association representing nine major industry players.

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2G Holding AG announces the conclusion of a further significant cooperation with a national insurance association in Europe. The association represents nine insurance companies, including leading domestic insurers as well as subsidiaries of internationally active insurance groups.The cooperation forms part of K2G Holding AG’s international partnership strategy and follows previously announced collaborations with insurance associations in other European markets. Together with the association’s member companies, forward-looking approaches in the areas of analysis, modeling and the further development of insurance and risk-related processes will be evaluated.K2G Holding AG contributes its technological and methodological expertise, particularly in the field of data-driven and artificial intelligence -based decision models. The association and its members benefit from the opportunity to assess new concepts and approaches within a structured, cross-company and cross-group environment.The association is among the key industry organizations in its market and represents insurance companies across different segments and lines of business, including internationally operating insurance groups.The cooperation underlines the continued international expansion of K2G Holding AG’s activities and provides a basis for further partnerships with insurance groups and industry organizations across Europe.About K2G Holding AGK2G Holding AG is a Switzerland-based technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and algorithm-based decision support systems, with a strong focus on the insurance and financial services sector. The company develops and applies AI-driven models for pricing, risk assessment, forecasting and optimization, supporting insurance groups and partners in improving transparency, efficiency and decision quality across complex processes.K2G Holding AG is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange Angelika MetzlerK2G AG

