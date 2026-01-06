K2G Holding AG to Be Listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, Advancing AI Agents for the Insurance Industry

AI Agents at the Vienna Stock Exchange

K2G Holding AG (WBAG:K2G)

BAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2G Holding AG announces that the company will be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Direct Market segment on January 8, 2026. This step marks a strategic milestone and strengthens K2G Holding's positioning as an AI company specializing in autonomous AI agents for insurance and data-driven risk and pricing systems.K2G is building a new generation of AI systems for the insurance industry — intelligent agents that do not merely analyse data, but help insurers make decisions and trigger actions within real operational workflows. Rather than describing the technology as a collection of individual agents, K2G focuses on practical use cases that can be deployed quickly, scaled across the entire portfolio, and measured by tangible business impact.Key Use Cases1) Unified Data Foundation & up to 10× faster data preparationAutomated cleansing and consolidation of data from CRM, policy, and claims systems — reducing thousands of hours of manual preparation.2) Risk idea validation & new product launch in “chat + data” modeConnecting external data sources and testing hypotheses in hours instead of weeks — accelerating time-to-market and improving model accuracy.3) Portfolio analytics: detecting mispricing, portfolio issues, and growth segments in hours instead of weeksMicro-segmentation and natural-language analytics without constant involvement from data teams.4) Unified reporting & consistent KPI view on demandCustom reports generated in minutes with a single source of truth across departments — reducing miscommunication and alignment overhead.5) Claims automation with Human-in-the-loopAutomated case data analyses and end-to-end claim support — speeding up processing and improving customer experience while keeping expert control where it matters.Modular Architecture: phased deployment and seamless integration into existing systemsK2G solutions are built as modular components that can be deployed either as part of a unified platform or as standalone modules (“single agents”) integrated into the insurer’s existing infrastructure.This enables scalable implementation — from a pilot in a single process to full portfolio coverage — moving up the “Value Pyramid”: the more complex the use case, the greater the impact on profitability and operational efficiency.What this looks like in practiceDepending on an insurer’s priorities, K2G provides a set of autonomous modules that can be deployed point-by-point into specific processes and scaled as impact grows.The core principle is not “another BI tool,” but adaptive AI solutions that learn from data, continuously improve, and translate analytics into push-button actions. This allows insurers to focus their time and expertise on complex cases where the human factor is critical, while delegating routine operations to AI.Statement from company managementGenadi Man, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of K2G Holding AG, says:“AI agents are the next evolutionary step in digital transformation. They not only provide analysis, but also enable real-time decisions – explainable, auditable, and immediately actionable. The listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange is an important step for us in scaling this technology internationally and establishing it as both a standalone product and a platform solution.”OutlookThe listing supports the strategic development of K2G Holding AG, particularly in the expansion of the AI agent product family, partnership development, and international marketing.About K2G Holding AGK2G Holding AG is a technology company focusing on artificial intelligence and autonomous AI agents for the insurance and mobility industries. With modular AI products, K2G helps companies assess risks more accurately, optimize pricing models, and implement decisions faster and more efficiently.

