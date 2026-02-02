Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 03, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 03, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Village of Hayesville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Belmont County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Butler Ross Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton Coshocton Public Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Bedford Heights

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Independence

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Fairfield Walnut Creek Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Columbus State Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus State Community College Development Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mifflin Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Prairie Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Village of Burton

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hardin Ridgemont Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Highland Greenfield Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hocking Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes Prairie Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Village of Dillonvale

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Salem Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lake Concord Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Waterville Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Unison Behavioral Health Group, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Montgomery City of Union

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mound Development Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Noble Olive Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Village of Rarden

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Scioto County Regional Water District #1

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Shelby County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Village of Hills and Dales

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Vinton Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit FFR

Wayne Sugar Creek Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures