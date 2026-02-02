Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 03, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 03, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Village of Hayesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Belmont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Butler Ross Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Coshocton Public Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Bedford Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Independence
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Walnut Creek Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Columbus State Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus State Community College Development Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mifflin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Prairie Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Village of Burton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hardin Ridgemont Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Highland Greenfield Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Prairie Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Village of Dillonvale
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Salem Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lake Concord Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Waterville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Unison Behavioral Health Group, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Montgomery City of Union
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mound Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Noble Olive Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Village of Rarden
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto County Regional Water District #1
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Shelby County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Village of Hills and Dales
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Vinton Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit FFR
Wayne Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

