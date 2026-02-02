Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 03, 2026
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 03, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Village of Hayesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Belmont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Butler
|Ross Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Coshocton Public Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Bedford Heights
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Independence
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Walnut Creek Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Columbus State Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus State Community College Development Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mifflin Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Prairie Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Village of Burton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Ridgemont Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Greenfield Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking
|Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Prairie Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Village of Dillonvale
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Salem Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Concord Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Waterville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Unison Behavioral Health Group, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Montgomery
|City of Union
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mound Development Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Olive Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Village of Rarden
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto County Regional Water District #1
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Shelby County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Village of Hills and Dales
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Vinton
|Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|FFR
|Wayne
|Sugar Creek Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
