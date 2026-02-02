Get Game Day Ready With Crumbl

Crumbl Crumbl

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game Day is about more than the score—it’s about gathering, sharing, and making memories. Crumbl is showing up for watch parties everywhere with fresh-baked desserts made to pass, share, and celebrate together.Meet the limited-time Game Day Party Box—the easiest way to win hosting. Each box includes 12 pre-selected cookies in festive Game Day packaging, complete with exclusive football-themed toppers. No baking. No last-minute runs. Just an instant crowd-pleaser that’s ready when you are. Inside, you’ll find a lineup built for sharing: Celebration Cake Cookie, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, and rich Fudge Brownie Football Cookie—bold flavors with playful details that score every time.With Crumbl locations closed on Game Day Sunday, preordering is the smartest play. Customers can pick up in store, order online or through the Crumbl App, or enjoy via delivery, making it easy to experience all the fan favorite desserts.Whether you’re hosting a full house or bringing treats to the party, Crumbl is the Game Day dessert—fresh, festive, and made to share. Skip the stress and make every moment sweeter with Crumbl.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. With nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, Crumbl’s rotating menu offers both classic flavors every week, along with its signature rotating menu. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts and at crumbl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.