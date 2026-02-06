Pre-Orders Open February 5 for 'Lucy MacLean' Statue from Fallout.

Real Elite Masterline Fallout (TV Series) Lucy MacLean Front LED Illumination Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Lucy MacLean" Statue from Fallout. Pre-orders began February 5, 2025 (JST), with release set for September 2027.vc

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Real Elite Masterline Lucy MacLean statue, based on the drama series "Fallout."Set in the world of "Fallout," the statue presents Lucy MacLean as she ventures into the Wasteland in search of her father. The piece is produced in 1/4 scale, capturing her stance, outfit, and equipment as seen in the series.The portrait is modeled to reflect the likeness of Ella Purnell, with detailed sculpting and paint application. The jumpsuit features weathering effects, and the Pip-Boy includes an LED light-up function.The statue comes with three interchangeable right hands: one holding a 10mm Pistol, one holding a Ripper, and one holding a cloth bundle. The specially designed base incorporates elements from the series, including a damaged Nuka-Cola vending machine, Vault Boy imagery, a Radroach, and the Vault door motif, along with the message “DON’T LOSE YOUR HEAD.”The Bonus Edition includes an additional interchangeable right hand holding Wilzig’s head.Pre-orders are now available through Prime 1 Studio and authorized retailers.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Fallout (TV Series) Lucy MacLean Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1199Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: September 2027Scale: 1/4H: 59cm W: 39cm D: 40cmWeight: 10.8kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Fallout-Themed Base・Three (3) Swappable Right Hands (10mm Pistol, Surgical Ripper, Cloth Bundle)・Two (2) Swappable Holsters (empty, with 10mm Pistol)・LED Illumination (Pip-Boy)・One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Dr. Wilzig's Head) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:©/™ 2026 ZeniMax © 2026 Amazon Content Services LLCFor more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline Fallout (TV Series) Lucy MacLean Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.