Pre-Orders Open March 10 for 'Blue' 1/2 Scale Statue from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Prime 1 Studio announced "Blue" 1/2 Scale Statue from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Pre-orders began March 10, 2026 (JST), with release set for October 2027.ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This statue depicts Blue, a central character across the Jurassic World film series, at nearly 120 cm in length. The piece reflects the sculpting and production experience accumulated through previous representations of the character, realized here in a large-scale format.
Blue’s eyes are constructed with a layered structure to create depth, with attention given to pupil shape and light reflection. The surface of the body features sculpted scales and wrinkles with irregular textures. The paint application uses a combination of matte and gloss finishes to distinguish areas of dry and moist skin, while the stripe along her back is finished with controlled saturation and tonal variation based on the film’s color design.
The base is inspired by a forest environment and takes advantage of the statue’s scale for detailed expression. Rock formations and vegetation are sculpted to suggest a scene associated with Blue’s story in the film.
The Bonus Version includes a logo stand engraved with a three-toed footprint. Its design references the character’s identifying features and is included as a limited accessory.
Product Name:
Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Film) Blue 1/2 Scale Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $2699
Edition Size: 300
Arrival Date: October 2027
Scale: 1/2
H: 88cm W: 117cm D: 104cm
H: 31cm W: 25cm D: 13cm (Footprint Logo Stand)
Weight: 24.3kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-themed Base
・Footprint Logo Stand [Bonus Part]
Copyright: © UCS LLC and Amblin
Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp
