Pre-Orders Open March 10 for 'Blue' 1/2 Scale Statue from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Prime 1 Studio announced "Blue" 1/2 Scale Statue from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Pre-orders began March 10, 2026 (JST), with release set for October 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This statue depicts Blue, a central character across the Jurassic World film series, at nearly 120 cm in length. The piece reflects the sculpting and production experience accumulated through previous representations of the character, realized here in a large-scale format.Blue’s eyes are constructed with a layered structure to create depth, with attention given to pupil shape and light reflection. The surface of the body features sculpted scales and wrinkles with irregular textures. The paint application uses a combination of matte and gloss finishes to distinguish areas of dry and moist skin, while the stripe along her back is finished with controlled saturation and tonal variation based on the film’s color design.The base is inspired by a forest environment and takes advantage of the statue’s scale for detailed expression. Rock formations and vegetation are sculpted to suggest a scene associated with Blue’s story in the film.The Bonus Version includes a logo stand engraved with a three-toed footprint. Its design references the character’s identifying features and is included as a limited accessory.Product Name:Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Film) Blue 1/2 Scale Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2699Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: October 2027Scale: 1/2H: 88cm W: 117cm D: 104cmH: 31cm W: 25cm D: 13cm (Footprint Logo Stand)Weight: 24.3kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom-themed Base・Footprint Logo Stand [Bonus Part]Copyright: © UCS LLC and AmblinFor more details, visit our online store

Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Film) Blue 1/2 Scale

