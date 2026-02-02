Governor Newsom proclaims CalEITC Awareness Week

PROCLAMATION

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is one of the most effective tools we have to help lift working families and their children out of poverty. Beyond providing a critical immediate boost in family income to help meet basic needs, research shows that the EITC improves child and maternal health and the educational outcomes of children in families who receive it and spurs local economic growth.



Here in California, we have not only created our own California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), but significantly bolstered the program by promoting more equitable access. Combined, CalEITC, the Young Child Tax Credit, and the Foster Youth Tax Credit put $1.4 billion back in the pockets of nearly 3.5 million California filers, providing additional resources to make ends meet and provide for their families.



Our state is committed to reaching all the hardworking families eligible for these important supports to help set our kids – California’s future – up for success. I encourage all Californians to check if they qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit, Young Child Tax Credit, or Foster Youth Tax Credit by visiting ftb.ca.gov/caleitc.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 30, 2026 through February 6, 2026, as “CalEITC Awareness Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 1st day of February 2026.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State