1 Week to Online Sales: Construct CRM Cuts Epicor, DMSI, Infor Implementations to Record Speed for Distributors

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construct CRM , the leader in AI-powered eCommerce and customer lifecycle solutions for building products and materials distributors, today announced its AI-powered software factory now enables full implementations with Epicor (P21, BisTrack, etc.), DMSI, and Infor ERP systems in just 1 week—empowering distributors to bring their sales online faster than ever using Construct CRM’s innovative White-Label Contractor CRM technology.This breakthrough eliminates the months-long timelines of traditional integrations, allowing distributors to rapidly digitize catalogs, enable real-time online ordering, and automate order processing. By leveraging Construct CRM's free white-label contractor CRMs, distributors embed their catalogs directly into contractor workflows, shifting offline orders (phone, email, text) to seamless digital channels with minimal disruption."Time is revenue for distributors stuck in outdated processes," said Santo J. Leo, CEO of Construct CRM. "Our 1-week rollout for Epicor, DMSI, and Infor gets sales online immediately—integrating customer data, catalogs, order history, and status tracking while preserving ERP pricing and availability. Using our White-Label Contractor CRM tech, distributors can drive higher adoption and volumes without heavy investments, all tied to outcome-based fees on profitable orders."The accelerated implementation unlocks:• Instant online ordering including templating tied to live ERP catalogs• Customer-specific pricing, inventory visibility[SC1.1], and order status• Construct CRM proprietary AI-powered PIM tools to enhance catalogs (e.g., add images, refine descriptions, group items, fuzzy search) without altering ERP dataAt 20% online sales—a realistic target in 1–2 years via Construct CRM's White-Label Contractor CRM—distributors can expect:• 15–20% overall sales growth from expanded digital reach and reduced friction• 30%+ efficiency gains, including faster fulfillment and lower overhead• $500K–$1M+ annual savings in operations (e.g., automation cuts manual work)• 5–7X ROI over three years, with quick payback in 3–6 months, outpacing the industry average 13.5% eCommerce adoptionAdding to this momentum, Construct CRM is piloting a free sales rep CRM that eliminates 6-7 figures in annual SaaS fees for distributors using incumbent tools for their sales force. This integrated CRM streamlines rep workflows, tracking, and reporting without extra costs.The company is also piloting AI email and text message order conversion, which automates offline channels by capturing and processing orders with 90% reduction in data entry—converting unstructured messages into structured ERP entries seamlessly.All these features—1-week ERP integrations, contractor CRMs, sales rep CRMs, AI order conversion, and PIM tools—are bundled under Construct CRM's outcome-based pricing model, with fees tied solely to profitable orders. No licenses, transaction charges, or upfront commitments mean distributors pay only for measurable results like increased online sales and efficiency.Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, Construct CRM pioneers AI solutions that supercharge ERPs, automate orders, and deliver free CRMs for contractors and reps—driving rapid online adoption and ROI for distributors.For more information or to schedule a demo of your 1-week path to online sales visit www.constructcrm.com About Construct CRMConstruct CRM is the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company provides a premium, end-to-end customer lifecycle software suite that supercharges existing ERPs with AI-driven tools, including free white-label CRMs for contractors, automated offline order processing, and seamless integration of catalogs into sales workflows—all at an outcome-based price with no license or transaction fees. Construct CRM partners with leading distributors, manufacturers, and technology providers to bring offline sales online, serving trades such as exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and landscaping internationally. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com

