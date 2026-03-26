RoofEdgeCRM.com Launches: Free CRM for Roofers, Siding & Exterior Contractors, includes a complimentary Eagleview Report.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construct CRM , the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors and contractors, has announced the launch of Roof Edge CRM (www. RoofEdgeCRM .com)—a free, powerful, and user-friendly CRM solution designed specifically for roofers, siding installers, and exterior contractors. Roof Edge CRM is self-service with no license fees, no hefty onboarding costs, no long-term contracts, no hidden fees, and no credit cards required to get started. For a limited time, new Roof Edge accounts include a complimentary Eagleview Report.Roof Edge CRM offers a comprehensive suite of features, including Project Management, Instant Quoting, Invoicing, Payments, Financing, Scheduling/Dispatch, and more, to help contractors streamline operations, close more deals, and grow their businesses.Access to the CRM is currently available to contractors in the United States, with access for Canada planned for April 2026.Roof Edge CRM: Empowering Exterior Contractors with an Agentic AI Platform, EagleviewIntelligence, and Zero-Dealer Fee Financing Powered by U.S. BankBuilt on Construct CRM's robust software platform, Roof Edge CRM features include:• Full Project Management and FSM: Simplify project lifecycles, manage tasks and schedules, and ensure seamless communication with teams.• Customer Dashboard: Allow homeowners to track estimates, view photos and videos, access project documents, and pay or finance invoices.• Faster Bidding: Leverage Eagleviewproperty intelligence—including a complimentary first Eagleview report—to access detailed roof and property data and automatically calculate accurate material quantities for sales estimates and purchase orders within minutes.• Bigger Deals, Higher Close Rates: Increase win rates and sell larger projects with good-better-best options and integrated financing via the Sales Proposal Builder.• Quick Payments: Supercharge sales this season with U.S. Bank Avvancefinancing, featuring 0% dealer fee options and upfront payments, discounted credit card payments with processing fees, and eACH transfers.Contractors using Roof Edge can still opt for personalized human training and support at a competitive hourly rate, while enjoying full access to its advanced generative AI (agentic) support available 24/7 in all languages, including interactive how-to videos and a comprehensive knowledge base of articles that deliver instant, proactive guidance.The CRM is fully customizable to fit any business model. Contractors can add their entire team at no additional cost, and there are no minimum spending requirements to access the software.To get started, visit www.RoofEdgeCRM.com Construct CRM will be launching a free HVACR Contractor CRM-FSM soon. Follow us on social media for more free CRM launch announcements.For Building Products Distributors interested in enabling online ordering with mutual customers using Roof Edge CRM, or distributors interested in launching their own White-Label Free Contractor CRM, visit www.ConstructCRM.com About Construct CRMConstruct CRM is the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company provides a premium, end-to-end customer lifecycle software suite that supercharges existing ERPs with AI-driven tools, including free white-label CRMs for contractors, automated offline order processing, and seamless integration of catalogs into sales workflows—all at an outcome-based price with no license or transaction fees. Construct CRM partners with leading distributors, manufacturers, and technology providers to bring offline sales online, serving trades such as exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and landscaping internationally. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com

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