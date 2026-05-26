Construct CRM: Entire US Roofing and Siding Industry Now Has Access to Free CRM+FSM Software, Announces 2026 Roadmap

Construct CRM cost of high-quality contractor software to $0 — contractors, distributors, and manufacturers can now transact without friction from license fees.

Our mission is simple: democratize access to high-quality contractor software by bringing its cost to zero” — Santo J. Leo, CEO and Co-Founder of Construct CRM

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construct CRM , the first software platform worldwide to offer distributor and manufacturer branded CRMs for residential and commercial contractors, today announced that free CRM and field service management (FSM) software is now accessible to the entire United States roofing, siding and exteriors industry. Through its growing network of distributor partners including Richards Building Supply, SPEC Building Materials , Mid-Atlantic Roofing Supply, and others — now live across more than 150 branches in the United States serving over 30,000 exterior contractors — and through RoofEdgeCRM.com in markets without a nearby distributor partner, no roofing contractor in America is left without access to a professional-grade CRM at no cost.“Our mission is simple: democratize access to high-quality contractor software by bringing its cost to zero,” said Santo J. Leo, CEO and Co-Founder of Construct CRM. “In the age of AI, there is no reason a contractor, an independent distributor, or a manufacturer should be priced out of the tools that make them more competitive. We built a model where great software is free for the people who do the work — and the industry pays us only when we create real value. We have ushered in the new era of software, where software revenue comes from outcomes, not access.”TractionThe Construct CRM Platform is already seeing millions in monthly digital estimating, payments and financing volume and surpassed $10m in monthly online material sales earlier this year. The Platform is on pace to finish the 2026 roofing season with an annualized run rate of more than $1b in material sales across all trades for 2027. Construct CRM’s team is onboarding more than 100 contractors per month, with a multi-week backlog, which represents tens of millions in additional annual project and material sales volume.Bid-to-Procurement: Built for SpeedThrough Construct CRM’s distributor partners, contractors gain a fully featured, free CRM branded by the building products distributor they already buy from. Contractors enrolling through distributor partners gain access to bid-to-procurement features designed to compress the time between lead generation to estimate and order. The platform allows contractors to:• Collaborate directly with branch staff on takeoffs and quote building• Attach live material quotes to sales estimates for faster bidding• Access saved order templates and reorder in seconds• Order online 24/7/365• Automatically calculate order quantities• Track delivery or pickup status in real timeUnprecedented Speed to QuoteIn select markets, instant roof estimating is available — powered by proprietary property intelligence delivered through third-party data partners and available exclusively within the platform.Financial Tools That Put Contractors FirstThrough Construct CRM’s financing partners, qualified contractors can give homeowners access to project financing with no dealer fee for credit profiles down to a 600 FICO score, with approval and funding available as fast as the same day — and the ability to be paid in full at the start of the job. Contractors also benefit from discounted card and eACH payment processing, with potential savings of up to 30% compared to most commonly used payment processors.Construct CRM’s product roadmap for 2026 includes:• The next version of its project-based file-sharing system to share and organize project photos, videos, and documents with stakeholders• The next version of its estimating tools, including recurring service plans and billing, plus optional upsells• Embeddable instant quotes for contractor websites, with prequalified financing• Canvassing features, including the ability to bulk auto-generate accurate instant roofing and siding estimates for entire neighborhoods, with embedded financing and historical property photos• Insurance related data, workflows, and communications capabilitiesMeet Gateway: Supercharging the Distributor’s ERPConstruct CRM’s Gateway order management system — included with every distributor implementation — now features new functionality that makes distributors transition embedded eCommerce effortless for contractors and branch staff alike:• Instant material quotes, takeoffs, and templates with full property intelligence and measurement data, reducing ERP order entry to seconds• Catalog tools including an AI PIM data finder, fuzzy search, item grouping by color and size, automatic swapping of brand and generic accessories, and more• Analytics and reporting that help distributors track online ordering adoption at the branch and user levelWith the Construct CRM implementation, distributors have access to turn-key private-labeled digital contractor tools that embed their catalog into the contractors estimating and business workflows for the optimal eCommerce experience vs. webstores, text, email, phone, and fax. Construct CRM also provides a turn-key digital playbook including learning management system, organization-wide training program, and continuous support – all at no additional cost. Construct CRM integrates with all major ERPs.FreeConstruct CRM’s free CRM/FSM platform is 100% free for all team members — no license fees, no minimums. For distributor-powered CRMs, free training and support are included and supported across all languages.Expanding TradesConstruct CRM is expanding its partnerships with distributors and manufacturers into HVAC, electrical, plumbing, paint, and landscaping. Under Construct CRM’s outcome-based model, distributors and manufacturers pay only when the platform generates profitable orders. It plans to launch its first HVAC CRMs this fall.How to Get a Free CRMContractors wishing to access a free CRM should contact their local branch or sales representative, or ask their distributor to contact Construct CRM. In markets without a nearby distributor partner, contractors can access RoofEdgeCRM.com directly. Distributors and manufacturers interested in a partnership can request a demo at www.ConstructCRM.com About Construct CRMConstruct CRM is the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company provides a premium, end-to-end customer lifecycle software suite that supercharges existing ERPs with AI-driven tools, including free white-label CRMs for contractors, automated offline order processing, and seamless integration of catalogs into sales workflows — all at an outcome-based price with no license or transaction fees. Construct CRM partners with leading distributors, manufacturers, and technology providers to bring offline sales online, serving trades such as exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and landscaping internationally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.