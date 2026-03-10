Construct CRM Announces John Pehler Joins Advisory Board to Supercharge Expansion in Plumbing, HVACR, Electrical

Construct CRM Announces John Pehler Joins Newly Formed Advisory Board to Supercharge Expansion in Plumbing, HVACR, Electrical

and that is exactly what Construct CRM 's proven success in roofing and exterior building products will deliver new trades like electrical, plumbing, and HVACR” — John Pehler, Construct CRM Advisory Board Member

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construct CRM , the leading AI-powered eCommerce and order platform revolutionizing building products distribution, today announced the appointment of John Pehler to its newly formed Advisory Board. Pehler is a seasoned executive whose career spans more than 30 years at the forefront of distribution, digital commerce, and enterprise-scale transformation. Having built and led digital strategies at some of the largest industrial and electrical distributors in the world, he brings a rare combination of operational depth and strategic vision to Construct CRM's Advisory Board.The Advisory Board, comprising experts across distribution, manufacturing, and emerging technologies, is designed to guide Construct CRM's strategic growth and innovation. By leveraging diverse industry insights, the board will accelerate the platform's expansion in the United States, and into global markets like Canada, Europe, and Australia, enhancing connectivity between distributors, manufacturers, and contractors worldwide.Pehler is the Founder and Principal of E3 Omni, Consultancy + Advisory, where he partners with distributors and trades-focused businesses to accelerate eCommerce adoption, modernize data infrastructure, and develop the leadership capabilities needed to sustain growth. Before founding E3 Omni, he served as Chief Digital Officer at Rexel USA, where he led enterprise-wide digital transformation and reshaped how customers engaged across one of the country's largest electrical distribution networks. Prior to that, as Global Head of Digital Customer Engagement at Caterpillar Inc., he drove digital strategy across a complex global dealer ecosystem, translating customer insight into scalable commerce solutions. Pehler spent the foundational 26 years of his career at Grainger, rising through key leadership roles in digital eCommerce and developing expertise in the interconnected systems that power modern distribution, from order and warehouse management to business intelligence and analytics. Throughout his career, he has been equally committed to developing the people behind the platforms, mentoring high-performing teams and championing inclusion in the trades."Distribution trades like plumbing, HVACR, and electrical are at an inflection point. The contractors and distributors who win will be the ones who can bring their offline relationships and expertise into a seamless digital experience, and that is exactly what Construct CRM 's proven success in roofing and exterior building products will deliver new trades like electrical, plumbing, and HVACR. Having spent my career helping companies like Grainger, Caterpillar, and Rexel solve that challenge at scale, I know how hard it is to get right, and I know how significant the opportunity is when you do. Together, we'll drive growth while creating a seamless, AI-driven platform that empowers the entire construction ecosystem."Santo Leo, CEO of Construct CRM, added, "John's unparalleled expertise in distribution and eCommerce technology makes him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board. We're excited to leverage his insights to build on our momentum in roofing and exteriors, extending our innovative solutions to electrical, plumbing, HVACR, and beyond. This positions Construct CRM as the ultimate commerce platform for construction worldwide, and John's guidance will be instrumental in bringing this vision to life."For more information about Construct visit www.constructcrm.com About Construct CRMConstruct CRM is the global leader in AI-powered e-commerce solutions for building products and materials distributors. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, the company provides a premium, end-to-end customer lifecycle software suite that supercharges existing ERPs with AI-driven tools, including free white-label CRMs for contractors, automated offline order processing, and seamless integration of catalogs into sales workflows—all at an outcome-based price with no license or transaction fees. Construct CRM partners with leading distributors, manufacturers, and technology providers to bring offline sales online, serving trades such as exterior building products, HVACR, plumbing, electrical, flooring, and landscaping internationally. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.constructcrm.com

