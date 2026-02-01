Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4000919

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                          

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802748-3111


DATE/TIME: 01/31/26 at approx. 1420 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parker Road in Vershire

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault


ACCUSED: Eric Wilkinson                                          

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police investigated a domestic assault that occurred at a residence on Parker Road in Vershire. Subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of Wilkerson (42) for Domestic Assault. Wilkerson was taken back to the Bradford Outpost for processing and release with a citation and conditions.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/02/26 @1230 hours        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE


