St Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000919
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/31/26 at approx. 1420 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Parker Road in Vershire
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Eric Wilkinson
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police investigated a domestic assault that occurred at a residence on Parker Road in Vershire. Subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of Wilkerson (42) for Domestic Assault. Wilkerson was taken back to the Bradford Outpost for processing and release with a citation and conditions.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/26 @1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
