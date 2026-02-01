St Johnsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A4000919 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley STATION: VSP St Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/31/26 at approx. 1420 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Parker Road in Vershire VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Eric Wilkinson AGE: 42 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) AGE: 42 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police investigated a domestic assault that occurred at a residence on Parker Road in Vershire. Subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of Wilkerson (42) for Domestic Assault. Wilkerson was taken back to the Bradford Outpost for processing and release with a citation and conditions.



COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 02/02/26 @1230 hours COURT: Orange County Criminal Court MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Jason Haley Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111

