Submit Release
News Search

There were 178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,463 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B4009020

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On 2/1/2026, at approximately 1135 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Proctor, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant

 

ACCUSED: Michael Johnson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/1/2026, at approximately 1135 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, executed a search warrant on Grove St, in Proctor, VT. The search warrant was for an arrest warrant for Michael Johnson. The underlying warrant was for aggravated disorderly conduct and impeding public officers. Johnson was placed in custody and brought to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Johnson was later transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility           

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/2/2026 at 12:30

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.