Rutland Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B4009020 RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood STATION: Rutland CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 DATE/TIME: On 2/1/2026, at approximately 1135 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Proctor, Vermont VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant ACCUSED: Michael Johnson AGE: 38 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/1/2026, at approximately 1135 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, executed a search warrant on Grove St, in Proctor, VT. The search warrant was for an arrest warrant for Michael Johnson. The underlying warrant was for aggravated disorderly conduct and impeding public officers. Johnson was placed in custody and brought to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Johnson was later transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility BAIL: $50 MUG SHOT: Yes COURT ACTION: Yes COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: 2/2/2026 at 12:30 *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

