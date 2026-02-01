Westminster Barracks - Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B1000620 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pepperman STATION: Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 01/20/2026 INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish, Vermont VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass ACCUSED: John J. Fernandes AGE: 40 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/20/2026 at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance in the town of Cavendish, Windsor County, Vermont. Investigation revealed that John Fernandes (40), of Cavendish, had committed the offense of Unlawful Trespass. Fernandes was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/17/2026 at 0830 hours. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 0830 hours COURT: Windsor LODGED – N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A

