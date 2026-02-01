Westminster Barracks - Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1000620
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pepperman
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/20/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: John J. Fernandes
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/20/2026 at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance in the town of Cavendish, Windsor County, Vermont. Investigation revealed that John Fernandes (40), of Cavendish, had committed the offense of Unlawful Trespass. Fernandes was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/17/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.