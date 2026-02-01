Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26B1000620

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pepperman                    

STATION: Westminster Barracks       

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/20/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cavendish, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: John J. Fernandes

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/20/2026 at approximately 1300 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance in the town of Cavendish, Windsor County, Vermont. Investigation revealed that John Fernandes (40), of Cavendish, had committed the offense of Unlawful Trespass. Fernandes was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 03/17/2026 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED – N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Legal Disclaimer:

