Protecting Teens in Digital Spaces

Governor Kathy Hochul today proclaimed February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, highlighting New York’s Leadership in Digital Safety and Youth Violence Prevention. 16 State landmarks will be illuminated in orange this evening, Sunday, February 1, in honor of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Digital spaces shape teen relationships and their well-being. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has been a nationwide leader in protecting teens in the digital age, advancing bold initiatives to improve online safety, strengthen youth mental health, and prevent technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

“Every New Yorker deserves to build healthy and supportive relationships online and offline while feeling safe and protected,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why we’re advancing common-sense initiatives that will implement safeguards to protect our teens from digital dangers and we will continue to ensure they have all the tools they need to safely navigate online platforms.”

In 2025, Governor Hochul signed landmark legislation requiring social media platforms with addictive features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, or algorithm–driven feeds to display warning labels on their platforms. New York is the largest state in the nation to enact statewide bell-to-bell restrictions on cellphones in schools to ensure distraction-free learning and introduced first-in-the-nation safeguards for AI companion systems to strengthen protections for all New Yorkers, especially youth. As part of the Governor’s 2026 State of the State, Governor Hochul proposed to help protect kids from predators, scammers, and harmful AI chatbots on online platforms.

As part of Governor Hochul’s Safeguard Teens from Online Sexual Exploitation Initiative, the Governor directed the NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) to develop training resources addressing technology-facilitated abuse and to lead a public awareness campaign focused on digital safety.

To mark Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, OPDV is also offering a special Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence 101 training for teens and parents. The training helps participants better understand, identify, and respond to technology abuses and online harms, including sextortion. OPDV launched “What the Flag?!?”, an awareness display highlighting unhealthy and healthy relationship indicators, or red and green flags, that real New Yorkers have experienced. OPDV collected responses via social media comments and messages and compiled them into a digital display that can be viewed on their website and social media accounts.

In March of 2025, OPDV launched the “Power Down Speak Up" campaign, a statewide campaign encouraging youth to be proactive in protecting themselves and others when online. Power Down Speak Up also includes messaging for parents, educators, and law enforcement professionals on how to support and educate youth. This initiative continues in 2026, expanding on building healthy relationships and how to be proactive in the fight against technology-facilitated abuse through smart online decisions.

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “Teens are growing up in a truly digital age where online experiences shape their friendships, relationships, and impact their mental health. Every time they log on, they can be one click away from content that promotes harm or exploitation. I thank Governor Hochul for her bold commitment to innovative solutions that not only increase safety online but also promote healthy relationships and prevent dating and gender-based violence before it starts.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Exposure to intimate relationship violence can have serious and long-lasting impacts on health, particularly for teenagers who may be more vulnerable to technology-based abuse. Teen dating violence can lead to poor mental health outcomes and an increased risk for chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke, and weakened immunity. I thank Governor Hochul and the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence for shining a light on this issue and for advancing commonsense statewide policies that protect young New Yorkers.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is a reminder that every young New Yorker deserves safe, healthy relationships, online and offline. DCJS is proud to support OPDV in raising awareness and helping connect New Yorkers to the resources they need to lead healthy lives.”

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Education is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent teen dating violence and support survivors. Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is an opportunity to help the public recognize the warning signs of abuse, start important conversations, and make sure young people know they are not alone, and that help is available.”

Landmarks to be lit include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence is the country's only Cabinet-level executive state agency dedicated to the issue of gender-based violence. The state's Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available 24/7: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text) or @opdv.ny.gov (chat).