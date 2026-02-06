Reconnecting Injured Workers with Higher Education

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new collaboration between the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board and SUNY and CUNY, to support injured New Yorkers by promoting free community college for adult learners through the SUNY and CUNY Reconnect programs. Under the Governor’s SUNY and CUNY Reconnect initiative, New York State is providing free tuition, fees, books, and supplies for adults ages 25-55 who don’t already have a college degree and want to pursue an associate degree in a high-demand field. The New York State Workers’ Compensation Board is encouraging recently injured workers to apply by sending out over 5,000 mailers and launching a new webpage, wcb.ny.gov/reconnect, to raise awareness.

“SUNY and CUNY Reconnect are life-changing programs that have already helped thousands of New Yorkers seize new opportunities to earn degrees in high-demand fields,” Governor Hochul said. “As we work to expand these programs and include new degree opportunities, I also want to ensure that every eligible New Yorker is aware of the opportunities they have to earn a degree, secure a good job, and help move New York forward.”

The New York State Workers’ Compensation Board launched a new partnership with the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY) to promote the SUNY and CUNY Reconnect programs and support New Yorkers in need. To help injured workers learn new skills and find new careers following work-related injury or illness, the SUNY and CUNY Reconnect programs offer a lifeline to help them return to the workforce. The Workers’ Compensation Board’s Vocational Rehabilitation Counselors, who work closely with injured workers looking to return to the workforce, will assist in identifying eligible injured workers and connecting them to the free college programs.

NYS Workers’ Compensation Board Chair Freida D. Foster said, “It can be devastating when a worker’s injury or illness prevents them from going back to their same job. Free college through the SUNY and CUNY Reconnect programs can give these injured workers not just hope, but real skills and degrees, as they work toward a better future.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Under Governor Hochul, New Yorkers have more opportunities than ever before to access an excellent and affordable education, earn a degree in a high-demand field, and achieve upward mobility while helping to power the state’s economic growth. This partnership with the Workers’ Compensation Board is an excellent example of Governor Hochul utilizing the many tools at her disposal to benefit New Yorkers and our state as a whole.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “We applaud Governor Hochul for promoting the SUNY Reconnect program with injured New Yorkers who may be seeking new opportunities to enter the workforce as part of their recovery efforts. Through the strong support of Governor Hochul and state leaders, SUNY Reconnect has helped inspire thousands of New Yorkers to earn degrees as adult learners, and we will continue to provide opportunities at community colleges throughout the state.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “This partnership reflects our shared focus on meeting New Yorkers where they are in their lives and expanding access to higher education as a powerful pathway to economic mobility and a better future. We are excited that CUNY Reconnect is opening doors for injured workers to gain skills, earn degrees and re-enter the workforce with added confidence and purpose. We thank Governor Hochul for helping to extend the opportunities of higher education to even more New Yorkers.”

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2025 State of the State address, SUNY and CUNY Reconnect provides free tuition, fees, books, and supplies for students between the ages of 25 and 55 who are pursuing an associate’s degree in certain high-demand fields, including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, technology, nursing and allied health fields, green and renewable energy, and pathways to teaching in shortage areas. The Governor announced plans to expand the successful SUNY and CUNY Reconnect programs as part of her 2026 State of the State address.

As part of the FY27 Budget, Governor Hochul is proposing a $12.5 million investment for the expansion for eligible adult learners preparing for careers in logistics, air traffic control and transportation, and emergency management, as well as to make it easier for adult learners to return to college to pursue nursing if they already have a prior degree. This would bolster the Governor’s initial $47 million investment in FY26 to establish this scholarship program.

The Workers’ Compensation Board’s Vocational Rehabilitation team provides a wide range of support services for injured workers, including resume development, job search assistance, connecting with employers regarding light or alternative work duties, and more. The Board also has licensed clinical social workers on staff to help injured workers cope with difficulties that may accompany a work-related injury or illness. All services for injured workers are free. To learn more about the Board’s support services, visit wcb.ny.gov/content/main/Workers/lp_services.jsp .

The Governor’s 2026 State of the State also includes a proposal to further help injured workers by improving access to medical care. Rather than requiring special Board-authorization to treat injured workers, the Governor is proposing legislation that will enable all eligible licensed medical providers, in good standing, to treat injured workers.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state's only college of optometry, 12 Educational Opportunity Centers, over 30 ATTAIN digital literacy labs, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.7 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2025, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.

About The City University of New York

The City University of New York is the nation’s largest urban public university, a transformative engine of social mobility that is a critical component of the lifeblood of New York City. Founded in 1847 as the nation’s first free public institution of higher education, CUNY today has seven community colleges, 11 senior colleges and eight honors, graduate and professional institutions spread across New York City’s five boroughs, serving 247,000 undergraduate and graduate students and awarding 50,000 degrees each year. CUNY’s mix of quality and affordability propels almost six times as many low-income students into the middle class and beyond as all the Ivy League colleges combined. More than 80 percent of the University’s graduates stay in New York, contributing to all aspects of the city’s economic, civic and cultural life and diversifying the city’s workforce in every sector. CUNY’s graduates and faculty have received many prestigious honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes and 26 MacArthur “genius” grants. The University’s historic mission continues to this day: provide a first-rate public education to all students, regardless of means or background. To learn more about CUNY, visit https://www.cuny.edu.

About the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board

Workers' compensation is insurance that provides lost wage benefits and/or medical care for work-related injuries or illnesses. These benefits are available to every eligible worker in New York State, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The Workers' Compensation Board oversees the administration of workers' compensation, disability benefits, and Paid Family Leave in New York State. Its mission is to protect the rights of employees and employers by ensuring the proper delivery of benefits and by promoting compliance with the law. Learn more at www.wcb.ny.gov.