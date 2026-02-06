Police to Increase Patrols for Impaired Drivers for Super Bowl

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies statewide are participating in the national enforcement initiative to eliminate impaired driving during this year’s Super Bowl celebrations. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) funds the campaign, which began Tuesday, February 3, 2026, and runs through Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026. Along with increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers, police will target speeding, distracted driving and other reckless driving behaviors.

“If you’re like me and your team didn’t make it to the big game, you know there’s always next year,” Governor Hochul said. “However, if you drive impaired or make poor or reckless choices that put you and others on the roads in danger, next year may not come. We want all New Yorkers celebrating Super Bowl LX to plan ahead, have a designated driver or be the designated driver. Law enforcement officers will be out across the state making sure football fans are celebrating responsibly so we all can see the day the Buffalo Bills bring home the Lombardi.”

During the 2025 Super Bowl weekend campaign, law enforcement officers arrested 1,021 people for impaired driving and issued 49,948 total tickets.

New York State DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Whether you’re cheering for the Seahawks, the Patriots, Bad Bunny or the commercials, the best way to celebrate the Super Bowl is responsibly. We all play a part in making sure everyone stays safe on the roadway. Have a game plan and designate a sober driver, use rideshare or taxi services, and always exercise caution when you’re behind the wheel. Everybody wins when we work together to keep our roads safe.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Unlike the Super Bowl, there are no winners when someone makes the choice to drink and drive. The injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers are completely preventable by driving sober or opting for a safe ride home. State Police and our law enforcement partners continue to work diligently to keep drunk drivers off the roads, so we can save lives and prevent serious injuries.”

New York State Sheriffs' Association President and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said, “There will be some big plays in the Super Bowl and you have a chance to make a big play also by driving sober and safely. You can’t call a time-out if you have a crash or are stopped by law enforcement for driving impaired or recklessly. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to be the MVP for your family and friends Super Bowl weekend by getting home safely and not driving impaired.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Paul Oliva said, “One of the biggest events of the year, the NFL Super Bowl, is almost upon us. Prior to enjoying the game with friends and family, plan ahead to ensure your travels to and from gatherings leave all the collisions observed that night on the playing field. Don’t turn the Big Game into a roadway tragedy by driving drunk or high. Good decisions result in good outcomes and safe highways.”

Here are some tips to make sure everyone gets home safely: