Narratui Introduces AI Tool to Help People Write Books More Easily

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Narratui today announced the launch of its easy-to-use AI writing platform that helps people write books quickly - without needing any writing experience.Narratui uses artificial intelligence to guide users step-by-step through planning and writing a book. Users start with a few simple ideas, and the AI helps turn those ideas into chapters, content, and a complete draft. Because the tool does most of the heavy writing, people can finish a full book in less time than ever before.Many people want to write a book but don’t know where to start. Others have great ideas but find writing slow and hard. Narratui makes the process easier by helping with outlines, chapter creation, and full-length writing - all powered by this AI writing tool “Narratui was created so anyone can write their story, even if they’ve never written before,” said Larisa Herbai, CEO at Narratui. “We take away the blank page fear and make book writing simple, fun, and fast.”People can use Narratui to write fiction books, how-to guides, memoirs, business books, and more. The platform is designed for aspiring authors, professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone who has a story to tell.Users simply enter basic information about their idea, and the AI fills in the rest to build a polished book draft. That means writers can focus on creativity instead of worrying about structure or writer’s block.Narratui is now available to the public, and the company plans to continue improving the platform with more features and tools throughout the year.For more information, visit https://narratui.com

