'Amazing Days Anthem' arrives to unite Amazon sellers at Amazing Days Summit Sofia

A new anthem created for Amazon sellers debuts as the Amazing Days Summit gathers the Balkan e-commerce community on April 27, 2026.

This anthem celebrates the energy, passion, and unity of Amazon sellers coming together in Sofia.” — Larisa Herbai

SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Amazon seller community prepares to convene for one of the region’s most anticipated events, Marcel Marculescu is proud to release the “Amazing Days Anthem,” an original song created to celebrate and energize attendees of the Amazing Days Summit 2026 in Sofia, Bulgaria on April 27, 2026.Developed in support of the summit’s mission to empower sellers from across the Balkans and Europe, the Amazing Days Anthem by Marcel Marculescu blends uplifting music with themes of connection, growth, and shared ambition within the Amazon selling community.The “Amazing Days Anthem” captures the spirit of the summit — one that brings together Amazon sellers, e-commerce professionals, and industry leaders for sessions on product optimization, listing strategy, marketplace insights, and actionable growth techniques.“We wanted to create something that reflects not just what we do, but who we are as a community,” said Marcel Marculescu, CEO of intelliRANK . “The Amazing Days Anthem is a tribute to the determination, resilience, and collaboration that define Amazon sellers — especially those who are traveling from across the Balkan region to learn, network, and grow together at the Amazing Days Summit.”The summit itself features a full day of expert-led workshops, networking opportunities, and insights tailored to Amazon sellers’ needs, with sessions focused on Amazon SEO, listing optimization, product development, and more. Attendees also have the option to attend a VIP Dinner on April 26 for deeper conversation and connection with peers and speakers.Scheduled speakers and workshop leaders include experienced sellers and industry experts — providing not just inspiration but real strategy and actionable insights for sellers at every stage of their journey.The “Amazing Days Anthem” is now available for streaming:🎧 YouTube: https://youtu.be/Nlxn1g2d4-c 🎧 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2zPrPWaUYT160fgHFxAYUd?si=f4ba820d726c453a By releasing the anthem ahead of the event, Marcel Marculescu hopes to create a sense of unity and shared purpose within the seller community, amplifying enthusiasm for the collective experience ahead.“Music has a way of bringing people together,” said Marcel Marculescu, CEO of intelliRANK and the artist behind the anthem. “We want everyone coming to Sofia to feel connected — not just through sessions and workshops, but through a shared story and spirit.”As the Amazon seller community continues to grow and evolve, events like the Amazing Days Summit offer not just education, but a chance to build lasting partnerships and shared momentum — and the anthem aims to amplify that feeling of collective energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.