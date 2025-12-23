‘Merry Salesmas’ by Marcel Marculescu Delivers the First Holiday Anthem for Amazon Sellers
A joyful, heartfelt holiday song written for the unsung heroes of e-commerce: Amazon sellers. “Merry Salesmas” is now live on all major platforms.
Today, that changes.
Marcel Marculescu, Amazon entrepreneur and CEO of intelliRANK, has released “Merry Salesmas”, the world’s first holiday anthem crafted specifically for the e-commerce community. And while it was written for sellers, it’s resonating far beyond product listings and storefronts.
With a cheerful melody and lyrics like:
“We’re selling bright, it’s that time of the year / Merry Salesmas to you and yours”
“Wishing fast sales and five-star cheer / A booming store and a great new year”
...Merry Salesmas delivers the uplift, relatability, and seasonal joy today's holiday playlists crave — while honoring a group of people rarely seen in music or media.
Listen here:
🎧 YouTube –> https://youtu.be/K6J36gCmGPg
🎧 Spotify -> https://open.spotify.com/track/1Z086KRjHXDQU4xzpbgxep?si=c8832e6f872f475e
🎧 Apple Music -> https://music.apple.com/ro/album/merry-salesmas-single/1863091438
🎧 Amazon Music -> https://music.amazon.co.uk/tracks/B0G9M4MC76?marketplaceId=A1F83G8C2ARO7P&musicTerritory=GB&ref=dm_sh_eb4YHa5nLHVdM1EdoL8db4XYW
Larisa Herbai
intelliRANK
+1 954-890-2569
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Merry Salesmas
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.