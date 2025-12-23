‘Merry Salesmas’ by Marcel Marculescu Delivers the First Holiday Anthem for Amazon Sellers

A joyful, heartfelt holiday song written for the unsung heroes of e-commerce: Amazon sellers. “Merry Salesmas” is now live on all major platforms.

I wrote this for every seller packing orders while others are opening gifts. For the ones working through the holidays not because they have to — but because they believe in what they’re building.” — Marcel Marculescu, artist & Amazon seller

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season has long been filled with classics about snow, love, and sleigh bells — but until now, not one song honored the very people powering global holiday shopping: Amazon sellers.Today, that changes. Marcel Marculescu , Amazon entrepreneur and CEO of intelliRANK , has released “ Merry Salesmas ”, the world’s first holiday anthem crafted specifically for the e-commerce community. And while it was written for sellers, it’s resonating far beyond product listings and storefronts.With a cheerful melody and lyrics like:“We’re selling bright, it’s that time of the year / Merry Salesmas to you and yours”“Wishing fast sales and five-star cheer / A booming store and a great new year”...Merry Salesmas delivers the uplift, relatability, and seasonal joy today's holiday playlists crave — while honoring a group of people rarely seen in music or media.Listen here:🎧 YouTube –> https://youtu.be/K6J36gCmGPg 🎧 Spotify -> https://open.spotify.com/track/1Z086KRjHXDQU4xzpbgxep?si=c8832e6f872f475e 🎧 Apple Music -> https://music.apple.com/ro/album/merry-salesmas-single/1863091438 🎧 Amazon Music -> https://music.amazon.co.uk/tracks/B0G9M4MC76?marketplaceId=A1F83G8C2ARO7P&musicTerritory=GB&ref=dm_sh_eb4YHa5nLHVdM1EdoL8db4XYW

Merry Salesmas

