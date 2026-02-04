Romi DCM 620-5X Combines Flexibility and Performance in a 5-Axis Machining Platform

Romi DCM 620-5X 5-Axis Vertical Machining Center

The machine supports simultaneous 5-axis machining and 5-sided operations to complete complex geometries in a single setup.

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi BW Machine Tools' DCM 620-5X is a 5-axis vertical machining center engineered to balance flexibility and performance for manufacturers machining complex parts across a wide range of applications.

Designed for both simultaneous 5-axis machining and 5-sided operations, the DCM 620-5X enables parts with complex geometries to be completed in a single setup. This flexibility reduces part handling and setup time while improving throughput, dimensional accuracy, and surface finish.

Performance is driven by a rigid cast-iron machine structure combined with linear roller guides on the X, Y, and Z axes and a high-stiffness rotary/tilting table powered by independent B and C axes. This mechanical configuration delivers the rigidity and positional accuracy required for stable cutting and consistent results under demanding machining conditions.

The machine is equipped with a direct-drive ISO 40 spindle capable of speeds up to 15,000 rpm, powered by a 22hp (16,5 kW) motor. The direct-drive design improves torque transmission, minimizes vibration, and supports high-speed machining. An integrated thermal compensation system continuously monitors operating conditions and applies real-time corrections to maintain accuracy during extended production cycles.

The 600 × 600 mm (26 × 26 in.) rotary table supports workpieces up to 500 kg (1,102 lb), with B-axis travel from - 50° to +110° and full 360° C-axis rotation, allowing access to multiple part faces without manual repositioning. Control is provided by a Siemens Sinumerik One CNC with a 24-inch color display, offering advanced 5-axis functionality, high-speed processing, and smooth surface generation.

Standard equipment includes a 30-tool automatic tool changer and fully enclosed work area. Optional features such as linear scales, in-process probing, tool presetting, and high-pressure through-spindle coolant allow manufacturers to configure the DCM 620-5X to match specific production requirements while maintaining a flexible machining platform.

About Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian-based ROMI SA, serving the USA and Canada. The company offers customers innovative and robust machine tools, including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build exceptionally rigid, accurate, high-performance solutions.

Romi BW Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and complete parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market and a major cast iron and machined parts manufacturer.

Romi manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of CNC machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes and CNC turning centers, heavy-duty and extra-heavy-duty CNC, and vertical and horizontal CNC machining centers designed for high-precision and high-productivity manufacturing.

The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments, including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

Romi is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those required by law.

