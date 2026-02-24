Michelman to Introduce Hydrosize® 1202 at JEC World 2026: One Sizing Solution for Chopped and Continuous Fiber

Hydrosize® 1202 supports both chopped strand and continuous fiber applications

This technology helps composite manufacturers simplify operations and reduce costs by eliminating the need to manage multiple sizing products.

Hydrosize® 1202 was developed to give manufacturers greater flexibility without adding operational burden.” — Lauren Hickey

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman will introduce Hydrosize® 1202, a new fiber sizing technology designed to support both chopped strand and continuous fiber applications using a single formulation, at JEC World 2026. This innovative technology is intended to help composite manufacturers simplify operations and reduce costs by eliminating the need to stock and manage multiple sizing products.

Designed for use with glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fibers, Hydrosize® 1202 is a sizing used to reinforce polypropylene, delivering consistent performance across fiber formats and supporting reliable processing in composite applications. By supporting multiple production configurations with one sizing, the technology simplifies how manufacturers deploy sizing across different fiber formats.

"Hydrosize® 1202 was developed to give manufacturers greater flexibility without adding operational burden," said Lauren Hickey, Senior Manager, Global Marketing, Fibers & Composites, at Michelman. "By enabling both chopped strand and continuous fiber applications with a single sizing, customers can simplify their processes while maintaining the performance required for polypropylene-reinforced composite systems."

Hydrosize® 1202 expands Michelman's Hydrosize® portfolio, which includes sizing technologies that provide lubricity, adhesion, and print receptivity across composite and textile applications. In addition, Michelman is advancing development programs for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) binders and high-temperature carbon fiber sizings, reinforcing their role as interface adhesion experts across multiple composite reinforcement matrices.

JEC World is the leading global trade show for composite materials and their applications, bringing together stakeholders from across the value chain to showcase new technologies and manufacturing approaches. Michelman will exhibit at JEC World 2026 from March 10–12 at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center, where attendees can learn more about Hydrosize® 1202 at Booth 6M116.



About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

