Michelman To Unveil New Primer for Shrink Sleeves and High-Performance Labels at Dscoop Edge Rockies

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman revealed today it will introduce Dscoop Edge attendees to the newest primer under development in the DigiPrime® Vision series, DigiPrime® Vision 9200. Designed for the inline priming units of HP Indigo Digital Presses, this new primer will offer a game-changing combination of versatility, compatibility, and performance, allowing print service providers to maximize uptime, increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), and run a wider range of jobs with a single primer than ever before possible.

Expanded trials are underway at customer sites in Europe and the Americas, with broad availability expected later this year. Press operators at these sites are finding DigiPrime® Vision 9200 especially well-suited for shrink sleeves, since it eliminates the need to leave a dry edge on the substrate where the sleeve is seamed together. By allowing operators to seam through the primer and still achieve a high seaming bond strength, DigiPrime® Vision 9200 will remove the need for lane priming and application-specific rollers, reducing setup time, downtime, and the cost of consumables.

The primer will feature improved water and chemical resistance, which is critical for the production and end use of both shrink sleeves and high-performance labels used in beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications, where exposure to moisture and chemicals makes durability essential.

Operators using DigiPrime® Vision 9200 will be able to move between label and shrink sleeve jobs without changing primers thanks to its non-yellowing formulation, outstanding adhesion, and broad substrate compatibility, from smooth, transparent PETG shrink films to bright white, heavily-textured wine label stocks.

To support sustainability initiatives, DigiPrime® Vision 9200 is water-based, PFAS-free, and suitable for applications requiring food contact compliance.

“We’re pleased to see Michelman continuing to build on our 20-year partnership,” said Regina Guslitzer-Okner, Head of Supplies, Applications, and Compliance at HP Indigo. “This new primer will allow our customers to approach new opportunities with confidence while improving overall productivity and ease of use.”

Michelman's technical and business development experts will be available at Dscoop Edge for consultations, including Andy Rae, a print industry veteran who joined Michelman last year as Strategic Account Manager and is now taking on an expanded role leading a newly-formed business unit for Digital Printing.

“The market for shrink sleeves printed with LEP is expected to grow by 19.5% each year through 2029, as brands continue to embrace the versatility of digital,” said Rae. “We’re excited to help press owners expand into shrink sleeve applications with an innovative solution that simplifies press setup, improves water and chemical resistance, and continues to deliver the outstanding print quality and ink adhesion associated with the DigiPrime® brand.”

Michelman will also showcase its broader portfolio of water-based coatings at Dscoop Edge. In addition to a comprehensive lineup of digital print primers, the company offers a range of barrier and functional coatings that can work together as an integrated system to create label and packaging applications that meet challenging performance requirements while supporting greater sustainability.

Dscoop Edge Rockies takes place March 8-11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Attendees interested in learning more about Michelman's HP Indigo solutions are encouraged to visit the team in booth 708, or on the web at michelman.com.

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

